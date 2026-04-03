Hello my dears,

I’m writing this on an airplane (after a three hour delay on the tarmac, snacks depleted and my novel almost finished), on my way home from a few days in Florida for spring break. We spent three days on the beach visiting James’s cousins, relishing the sun and the chance to be together. To be honest, I wasn’t going to send a newsletter this week, which is why this is a few days early (happy Easter to those of you will be celebrating on Sunday!). But something called me to dig my computer out of the overhead bin. Okay, maybe it’s just boredom, although it feels deeper—a nudge that one of you out there might need this today. If so, I hope it finds you.

This has been an unusually busy travel year for me, even more unusual because most of the travel has been by myself. I had a string of book events in February and March, taking me across the country. Most of the events were in the evening, leaving me full days to myself, and I was even able to spend a couple days here and there on my own without agenda—something rare for me.

While I know some of you are expert solo travelers (please share your tips in the comments below!), for me there are moments when traveling alone feels uncomfortable, disorienting and lonely. And yet, it can also be incredibly, unexpectedly delicious.

Today’s post is for those of you who feel the pull to go somewhere on your own but aren’t quite sure how to be with yourself once you get there.

Here are a few things I’ve learned:

1. The first night will probably suck (at least for a little bit).

Every time I arrive somewhere new, there’s a moment—sometimes a few minutes, sometimes an hour, sometimes longer—where I think: I don’t want to be here. I want to go home. It’s the unfamiliar bed, the lack of routine, the distance from my people. But I’ve come to expect it, and more importantly, I’ve learned to stay. To let it pass, even it if takes a full night. Speaking of which, I never sleep well that first night (no matter how many CBD gummies I take). I’ve come to accept that, too. My mom once read that it’s because our brains stay on alert in a new place, trying to keep us safe—how cool is that?