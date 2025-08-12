Hello my dears,

I wanted to pop into your inbox today with a little bonus newsletter to share your wonderful tips for using AI in the kitchen. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the thoughtful, generous comments you left on last week’s post. A common thread ran through them all: while AI can have its place, nothing can replace human taste, experience, and connection. Below, I’ve gathered your ideas on how AI can be a helpful tool for sparking inspiration, easing the process, and freeing up more space for the joy of cooking.

Note: I haven’t tried many of these ideas—like creating grocery lists, scaling recipes, or converting measurements—so use them at your own discretion! AI should never replace your intuition or creativity. For me, figuring out how to use up leftovers or odds and ends is one of my favorite creative pursuits, and I wouldn’t want to outsource that joy! But I know that’s not the case for everyone. How we use AI in the kitchen will always depend on our own specific needs and what we enjoy most. Here’s a great question from

to ask yourself, which she posed in last week’s comments:

Food is about connection. AI can never provide that. (Although sometimes it does cheer me on 😂, it’s never the same as human authentic connection and all the things we sense from another and while we cook and prepare food with love.) The question the coach in me wants to ask you - is if there’s a part of this work that feels heavy, where can AI partner with you so you can pour your effort into what truly matters?

Your tips for using AI in the kitchen (without letting it steal your soul):

Get recipe inspiration based on what you have on hand. For example, if you’ve got chicken, canned beans, and celery, you can ask it for meal ideas (I just did, and it suggested a lemon-herb chicken and bean skillet—not bad, although I would have made a chicken salad).

Check cooking times or methods. Wondering how long to roast chicken thighs or simmer beans? It can give you a ballpark answer—just remember, sometimes the times are way off, so trust your instincts first.

Find substitution ideas. Missing an ingredient (say, gochujang)? Ask what you can swap in.

Plan meals. It can help you create menus that use up random pantry items.

Scale recipes up or down. Paste in a recipe and ask it to adjust the amounts for a dinner for two, a crowd, or just one.

Convert measurements. Switch between grams, ounces, cups, or milliliters.

Write shopping lists. Feed it your recipes, and it can generate grocery list.

Suggest flavor pairings. Ask for herbs, spices, or condiments that work well with a main ingredient you’re using.

Repurpose leftovers. Tell it what’s in your fridge, and it can brainstorm ways to transform them into a new dish.

Thank you to

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

and

for your feedback and comments!

If you have any other tips, please pipe in below. ❤️

Cabin Cooking

We’ve spent the past four days tucked away at James’s family cabin in Southern Vermont with his parents—one of my all-time favorite places on earth. It’s the perfect mix of wild and cozy: surrounded by woods, yet just a quick jaunt to general stores (my personal Vermont obsession), hiking trails, and farm stands overflowing with local goodies.

The cabin kitchen and living room - the house was designed by James's dad (an architect) in the early '70's.

Somehow, food always tastes better up here—maybe it’s the ‘70s-era kitchen (complete with a no-dishwasher policy… that’s what the kids are for!), or maybe it’s because most of our ingredients come from local farms and markets. Below, I’ve shared a few of the ad-hoc meals we’ve thrown together.

Tomato and green bean salad with shaved cheddar; roasted smashed potatoes with chili powder aioli; and ginger-lime chicken (this is James's uncle's recipe, made by marinating boneless chicken pieces in mayonnaise with lots of grated ginger and lime zest)

We packed BLTC's (C = smoked cheddar) for a hike with our girls. We picnicked at the summit, and it was hands-down the best BLT I've had all year.

James and I roasted a sheet pan of chopped eggplant, zucchini, peppers, and summer squash, which we layered into a veggie lasagna (using gluten-free Jovial noodles - no need to pre-boil!). We served it with a giant green salad, and for dessert I cobbled together a blueberry crisp (using blueberries we had picked the day before) with a topping made with store-bought granola, GF flour and melted butter.

We got home late last night so threw together quesadillas using roasted veggies (we had the foresight to roast a second sheet pan of peppers, onions, and zucchini when we made the lasagna), leftover pulled pork (from dinner out on Saturday), canned black beans, and cheese. We baked the quesadillas until crisp and served them with chopped tomatoes and guacamole.

Tonight we’re making bison burgers, corn on the cob, a big salad, and a platter of tomatoes—all with ingredients we bought at the farmer’s market on Sunday.

And finally, here’s our breakfast guest this morning—helping himself to peaches straight from the tree in our front yard!

I’ll be back on Friday with a brand new recipe that I’m obsessed with. Until then, my dears, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

With love,

Nicki

