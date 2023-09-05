Hello dear ones! We’re currently swimming in fat, juicy tomatoes from our farm share box. While I can’t believe this day has come, I’ve finally gotten sick of tomato sandwiches (toasted bread, a thick slick of mayo, fresh basil, sea salt, and a drizzle of olive oil and vinegar… throw some bacon or avocado on too if you have it! wooeeeee!). If you’re looking for an easy way to use up late summer tomatoes (and have had your fill of the most perfect sandwich in the world), then today’s bonus recipe is for you.

It’s a dead simple gratin featuring warm tomatoes and a cheesy, herby breadcrumb topping. You can serve it as a side dish to just about anything (like this fish or this chicken). OR… (here’s my fantasy since my kids went back to school today), you can eat it straight from the baking dish outside in the grass, with a hunk of bread, some shaved prosciutto, a chilled glass of wine, and a good book. Alone with the trees and the dappling afternoon light… Ahhhh. Summer, I’m not done with you yet.

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