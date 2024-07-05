Happy Friday, friends!

I’m on vacation this week, so in lieu of an essay today I’m sharing over a dozen recipes featuring two of summer’s stars: tomatoes and zucchini.

Our garden is currently swimming in summer squash and zucchini (anybody want some? I mean seriously?), and our tomatoes are just coming into full blush. Since there are only so many platters of grilled zucchini and mayo-laden tomato sandwiches one can eat (well, not really), the recipes below will help us put summer’s finest to good use, from the simplest tomato gratin, to a show-stopping zucchini gratin, to a no-cook tomato sauce, to zucchini brownies (trust me here), and much more.

Our garden right before the explosion of squash

Do you have any tomato and/or summer squash recipes you love? If so, please share!

Tomatoes

Easy Tomato Gratin: This is the easiest gratin, featuring juicy sliced tomatoes and a spectacularly crispy-cheesey breadcrumb topping. It needs less than 10 minutes in the oven, and you can serve it with just about anything (like this fish or this chicken).

Panzanella Stuffed Tomatoes: If there’s anything you should make on this list, I think these stuffed tomatoes are it. They’re filled with cheese, basil, garlic and toasted bread cubes, which soak up all the juices. You can serve them warm or at room temperature (I would happily make a meal of them with a one-bowl green salad alongside).

Grilled Panzanella Salad: I have a serious love for panzanella salad (see above), and this version incorporates grilled vegetables and creamy mozzarella, turning it into a hearty main course. It’s a weeknight staple in my house (feel free to also throw in white beans, good-quality tuna, or even shredded chicken).

No-Cook Tomato Sauce: This fresh tomato pesto, made with grape tomatoes, basil, garlic, toasted almonds, and olive oil is creamy and bright. Toss it with cooked pasta and shaved parmesan, or serve it over grilled chicken or fish. It also makes for a beautiful appetizer when spread on crostini.

Oven Roasted Ratatouille: Loaded with grape tomatoes, summer squash, peppers, and eggplant, this streamlined ratatouille gets roasted on a single sheet pan then is tossed with a touch of balsamic, olive oil, and fresh basil. It gets even better with time, so you can make it ahead. Serve it as a side dish or pile it over chicken, fish, or toasts (see below!).

Cottage Cheese Toasts: This is an easy way to amp up regular tomato toast (and add a boost of protein). Garlic-rubbed toasts are slathered wth creamy cottage cheese, then layered with tomato slices (or any toppings you like). I like to add some herbs sprigs, a drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of sea salt—the contrast of textures is sublime.

Zucchini

Grilled Zucchini with Miso Maple Magic Dressing: If you’re looking for an easy way to dress up a platter of grilled zucchini and/or summer squash, drizzle it with this umami-loaded, sweet-and-savory Miso Maple Dressing, which we call “magic sauce” in our house. Finish with a sprinkle of sesame seeds, and some fresh herbs.

Ultimate Zucchini Gratin: This is a show-stopper of a side dish (or even main course). Thin slices of zucchini and summer squash are arranged over caramelized onions and are layered around a skillet with garlicky breadcrumbs and sweet grape tomatoes. It’s a bit of a project to assemble, but the gratin can be made ahead and gets even better with time.

Stuffed Zucchini Boats: This is the dish to serve all the zucchini-skeptics out there (ahem, like my kids). Zucchini boats are stuffed with a cheesy, herby filling, and are baked until golden and tender. They taste like pizza and make for a damn fine side dish or even vegetarian main course (kid-approved!).

Pan Fried Halloumi Salad with Sautéed Summer Squash: This is one of my very favorite salads… er, meals. It’s loaded with sautéed summer squash (or zucchini), seared halloumi, maple pecans, quinoa, and arugula. A creamy green tahini dressing ties it all together, while a handful of mint and pomegranate seeds (or you can use dried fruit) lends sparkle. I dream about this salad.

Zucchini & Feta Cakes: These tender (gluten-free) zucchini cakes are flavored with herbs and feta, and are finished with a cool and creamy garlic yogurt sauce. They’re a fun appetizer or pantry meal.

Zucchini Bread: Speaking of favorites, this is my very favorite zucchini bread—it’s moist and tender with a hint of cinnamon. The bread is sweetened with just maple syrup (it’s also dairy-free). You can use gluten-free flour or regular all-purpose flour (the bread also incorporates almond flour, which creates a moist crumb).

Zucchini Brownies: These double-chocolate brownies are a revelation. Zucchini provides moisture, creating a fudgy texture, and the batter gets made in a food processor (no shredding of zucchini required!). The naturally sweetened brownies are pocketed with chocolate chips and are slathered with a two-ingredient frosting. They’re gluten-free, as always!

I’ll be back next week with a new recipe, but until then, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

