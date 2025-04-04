Turn Lunch Into A Ceremony (Pea & Goat Cheese Tartines)

Today I’m sharing yesterday’s Whole Life Nourishment class as well as a streamlined spring brunch menu that can be entirely prepped ahead (and that’s gluten-free, but nobody will know).

A streamlined, make ahead spring brunch… or lunch… or dinner.

Hello my dears,

Thanks to all of you who tuned into yesterday’s Whole Life Nourishment class with Leanne Brown !! We explored tips and tools for turning everyday meals (even those you might not be in the mood to make) into opportunities for pleasure and connection. We also made Sweet Pea and Goat Cheese Tartines, although we both ended going rogue and serving it as a dip instead. I had mine with leftover Almond & Cassava Savory Waffles (which I pulled from the freezer and toasted), and it was such a delightful lunch (pictured below). You can get the recipe here:

Here’s how I served my “tartine” - no silverware required! The savory waffles are SO GOOD with the sweet pea & goat cheese dip.

Mark your calendars because the next class will be on Friday, May 2nd, and I’ll be sharing tips (and a new recipe!) for supporting spring allergies and managing histamines. Note that the Whole Life Nourishment series is usually only open for paid subscribers as a thank you for your support (yesterday’s class was free for all as a community gift ❤️). If you’d like to join future classes, as well as have access to the full recipe archive, bonus posts and more fun perks, consider upgrading to a paid account. This weekend you can get 25% off paid subscriptions! Thanks from the bottom of my heart for making this work possible.

Listen to my podcast episode with Leanne from 2023:

Spring brunch

I’d like to be the kind of person who hosts spring brunches, but I’m the kind of person who likes to ditch the alarm on the weekends (although why-oh-why can’t I sleep past seven?), spending time on the couch with my journal, puttering about in my pajamas, and, since it’s spring, watching the birds flip around in the trees from my front porch (because apparently I’m now at That Age where bird watching is a soul’s delight). In other words, there’s no way I’m going to be showered and cleaned for guests to come over mid-morning. I realize that this isn’t a very good way to start a post about the joy of spring brunch, but I just want to say that the menu is just as good enjoyed languidly with your disheveled kids as it is with good friends who presumably showered before coming over. It’s also a fun lunch or dinner, which is much more my speed.

The focus on the menu is ease—everything can be prepped ahead, mostly the day before, so that if you’re hosting in the morning you can still sleep in. I think that any good gathering (even brunch!) needs to have a pre-meal nibble—something to snack on while sipping a cup of coffee or cocktail. For this menu you can either go in a sweet direction with a batch of lemon poppyseed muffins and a bowl of fruit, or you can take a savory path with the sweet pea and goat cheese spread/dip (recipe above). Serve it with toasted crostini and sliced vegetables for dipping.

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins, Sweet Pea & Goat Cheese Dip

From there, it’s time to head to the table. A low-lift vegetable strata (gluten-free option, as always) is easy to make and can be assembled the night before. This version gets a lightened up texture and creaminess from cottage cheese in lieu of heavy cream (you won’t taste it, but it really makes a difference). It calls for spinach and leeks, but you can use any vegetables you have. Serve a one-bowl green salad alongside to round out the meal (you could also cook up some bacon or sausages if you’re feeling ambitious or want to extend the amount of servings).

Vegetable Strata, Best Ever Green Salad

The meal finishes with one of my favorite cakes ever—an orange almond olive oil cake that’s supremely moist with a crackle of orange cardamom glaze on top. It gets served with billows of whipped cream for a dessert that tastes like warm sunshine (and it happens to pair perfectly with a mimosa…). For a delicious variation, try this orange rosemary cake.

Orange Almond Cake

Menu

Timeline

Day before:

Make the muffins

Make the cake

Assemble the strata and refrigerate

Day of:

Up to 2 hours before serving: Assemble the salad (without tossing); cover it with damp paper towels and refrigerate Make whipped cream to serve with the cake Arrange berries in a serving bowl

30 minutes before serving: Bake the strata

Right before serving: Toss the salad



Are you a brunch person??? I’d love to hear your thoughts! Also, as always, I’m here for you if you have any questions.

Wishing you a wonderful weekend, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

