Hello my dears,

This upside-down banana cake took me more than six tries to get right. Normally, if a recipe pushes me that far, I let it go. But something about this one wouldn’t release me. I did take a three-month break (my family begged me—no more banana cake, please!). Then one August morning I woke up with the answer. I headed back into the kitchen, tested it again, and finally—it was just right. Rich, gooey banana top. Tender, not-too-sweet cake. Caramelized, chewy edges. Yes.

As you probably know by now, my favorite cakes are rustic and wholesome—the kind that don’t need special equipment, feel just as at home at brunch as they do after dinner, and can be tucked into the freezer. In my house, “freezer cake” is a staple—whether it’s strawberry ricotta, orange rosemary, chocolate almond, zucchini, or now this banana baby, there are always parchment-wrapped slices waiting to be defrosted. A slice of cake can turn small moments into celebrations and soften the edges of painful ones—and sometimes do both at once.

As I shared in last Sunday’s newsletter, last week I was bone-deep tired. What I didn’t share was that I was battling an inexplicable full-body rash that was unbearably itchy and uncomfortable. It had been two weeks of crawling out of my skin, tossing and turning at night, and barely sleeping (it’s finally fading, but my dermatologist is still stumped). What I also didn’t know when I wrote that post was that I had just come down with Covid.

I was tired.

My husband was out of town last week, so all the daily tasks still fell on me. I thought I was managing, until suddenly… I wasn’t. On Sunday, after dropping off my kids (windows down and masked!) at their activities, I returned to an empty house—the first time I’d been alone in days. I sat at the kitchen counter to order groceries, and something cracked. Full-body sobs poured out. I was exhausted, uncomfortable, and I just wanted to be held.

I finished ordering the groceries (oh, honey) and lay down on our front porch couch. I tried to sleep but couldn’t, so I picked up the book I’ve been reading: Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit by Lyanda Lynn Haupt. A few pages in, I came across this line:

Moments of enchantment and wonder are typically portrayed as experiences that fall upon us, when in truth they most often require a cultivation of openness to their visitations.

I looked up. Sunlight was sparkling through the treetops, casting a golden halo. The leaves swayed and shimmered as if winking at me. Lighten up, they seemed to whisper. We’re here.

It was just an ordinary moment, but it shifted something in me. My eyes softened. For a few seconds I was completely absorbed—enchanted. Admittedly, I’m one to talk to trees, but this felt both natural and surreal, as if my body was being woven into the world around me. Supported. I feel you, I whispered back.

I remembered another passage from earlier in the book, which I flipped back to find:

Rooted ways embolden us to remember that with our complex minds we can feel—and live—more than one thing simultaneously. Anxiety, difficulty, fear, despair. Yes. Beauty, connectedness, possibility, love. Yes.

My physical symptoms didn’t change, but I also felt a moment of bliss.

I share this story (hang with me—it circles back to the cake!) because holding it all (as I write about here) feels increasingly essential.

Alongside the ordinary struggles of sickness, fatigue, rashes, parenting, and caretaking, we’re also living through collective waves of divisiveness, disruption, and violence. Whether we realize it or not, we carry that too.

All of this is true. And what’s also true: beauty, goodness, and connection are everywhere, waiting.

Later that night I sat with my ten-year-old (on opposite sides of our living room) to watch a show. My soul was still wanting. I padded to the freezer, and there it was: two parchment-wrapped slices of the banana cake tucked in a bag in the back. I warmed them until soft in the center, added a scoop of coconut cream, and brought them back to the living room.

We sat on the floor, turned on The Great British Baking Show, and ate our cake. Sweet, supple, nostalgic. My whole body sighed. “This moment,” I told my daughter, “is bliss.”

It was far from perfect—I still felt awful, itching to crawl out of my skin—but it was also blissful. Both things were true.

Invitation

This week, my invitation for you is to open the door to moments of enchantment. Whether you’re feeling wonderful or weighed down, can you still crack the door to curiosity and awe? When we open to wonder, something shifts within us. We can start to tap into our interconnectedness with the world, and in doing so, we nourish a deeper part of ourselves.

The only way to do this is to get present. And the kitchen is always a good place to start.

Before you bake this cake, perhaps pause to take a few deep breaths. Notice the weight of the bananas in your hands. The scent of butter and sugar melting together. The light outside your window. What shifts occur when you’re open to the possibility of enchantment?

I’ve been practicing this all week. It’s made the healing lighter (I’m happy to report I’m Covid-free and the rash is almost gone), but more importantly, it’s made life richer. Sweeter.

This is the life I long to lead—one that’s rooted here in this body, not denying reality of my experience or the world around me, but also committed to noticing beauty, connection, and awe. This is the richest form of nourishment. This is how I believe we will forge the webs—with each other, with the earth, with spirit—that will allow us to thrive.

And also, cake always helps.

Have you had any moments of enchantment this week? Please share! I’d love to hear. ❤️

New podcast episode

I recorded this week’s short “Weekly Intention” episode before I got sick, but in divine timing, it was exactly what I needed to re-hear this week. Let me know if it resonates with you too.

The recipe

This tender gluten-free almond cake features a layer of gooey, caramel bananas on top with crispy, caramelized edges (my favorite part). It requires no special equipment aside from a cast iron skillet—see the tips if you don’t have one—and is sweetened with just coconut sugar (or you can use brown sugar). The cake can be savored on its own as a snack cake or dressed up with ice cream or whipped cream for a show-stopping dessert. It’s nostalgic yet elegant, humble yet stylish. In other words, it’s my favorite kind of cake.

Below you’ll find recipe tips, a recipe video, a printable PDF version of the recipe, and a text version.