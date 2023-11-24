Happy Friday, friends! How are you? I’m writing this the Tuesday before Thanksgiving so can’t share how the holiday went for me, but I hope it was restful and nourishing for us all. If not, know that’s okay too. I don’t have an essay for you today due to the holiday, but I wanted to share a few recipes that use up leftover Thanksgiving ingredients, as I know I’ll be swimming in fresh cranberries, canned pumpkin and turkey (at least, I hope so!). Make the recipes now, or save them for next week. As always, they’re all gluten-free, but nobody will know.

Have you listened to this podcast episode yet with Elise Loehnen