Hello my dears,

I’m quickly popping in today with a bonus recipe for you. Whether it’s because of egg shortages, rising prices, food sensitivities, or simple preferences, I’ve had a few requests for egg-free recipes. Ask and you shall receive! This week I’m therefore sharing two new egg-free breakfasts, starting with these carrot cake muffins.

The hearty vegan muffins are loaded with carrots, fiber and protein—without eggs, grains, dairy or refined sugars—but they taste like carrot cake. They’re tender and rich—delicious all on their own, or you can top them with maple cream cheese frosting or coconut whipped cream for a cupcake-like breakfast or snack (oh yes).

