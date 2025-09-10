Weekly Intention #1: I Will Invite Ease.

New here? In the MBSF podcast we explore how food connects us (and sometimes disconnects us) to our minds, bodies, spirits, the earth, and our communities. This is a space dedicated to bringing more presence, intention, ease, and joy into the process of feeding ourselves. Check out past episodes with Julia Turshen, Alexis deBoschnek, Jasmine Nnenna, Dr. Hillary McBride, Zaynab Issa, Hetty McKinnon, Elise Loehnen, and more.
Hello my dears,
I’m so excited to share something new with you today: my Weekly Intention series. In the weeks between guest conversations, I’ll be offering short, heart-led audio episodes—little transmissions, really—meant to give you a gentle focus for the days ahead.
This week’s intention is one I return to often: I will invite ease.
Not “make it easy,” but rather, bring a sense of ease into whatever you’re doing—whether you’re whisking soup, baking a layered cake, or simply moving through your day. It’s about perspective, not shortcuts. When we invite ease, our breath deepens, our nervous system softens, and even the simplest kitchen movements—pinching salt, stirring a pot—can carry a sense of grace.
My invitation for you this week is to try it yourself:
✨ Write I will invite ease on a sticky note, and stick it to your fridge.
✨ Breathe before you begin cooking.
✨ Keep coming back to the intention.
✨ And then… see what shifts.
The changes might not be what you expect. In this episode, I share how this simple intention transformed even my most hectic day, as well as a tool that can help you come back to ease anytime.
I’d love to hear what intention you’re holding this week—share with me in the comments!
This Weekly Intention series is rooted in the same practices you’ll find in my new book, Mind, Body, Spirit, Food, which is now available for preorder! The book brings intention into the kitchen as a path to more joy, presence, and nourishment. Be sure to save your order receipt, as I’ll be doing a fun pre-order giveaway this fall.
With love,
Nicki
