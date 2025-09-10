Weekly Intention #1: I Will Invite Ease.

Hello my dears,

I’m so excited to share something new with you today: my Weekly Intention series. In the weeks between guest conversations, I’ll be offering short, heart-led audio episodes—little transmissions, really—meant to give you a gentle focus for the days ahead.

This week’s intention is one I return to often: I will invite ease.

Not “make it easy,” but rather, bring a sense of ease into whatever you’re doing—whether you’re whisking soup, baking a layered cake, or simply moving through your day. It’s about perspective, not shortcuts. When we invite ease, our breath deepens, our nervous system softens, and even the simplest kitchen movements—pinching salt, stirring a pot—can carry a sense of grace.

My invitation for you this week is to try it yourself:

✨ Write I will invite ease on a sticky note, and stick it to your fridge.

✨ Breathe before you begin cooking.

✨ Keep coming back to the intention.

✨ And then… see what shifts.

The changes might not be what you expect. In this episode, I share how this simple intention transformed even my most hectic day, as well as a tool that can help you come back to ease anytime.

I’d love to hear what intention you’re holding this week—share with me in the comments!

Leave a comment

If you enjoy today’s episode, please support the show! This ad-free space exists because of community like you. You can help by sharing the episode, leaving a rating in your podcast app, or becoming a paid subscriber for just a few dollars a month. Subscribers get access to the full recipe archive, free cooking classes, discounts on one-on-one sessions, bonus content, and more. Most importantly, your support makes this work possible. Thank you! ❤️

You can listen to today’s episode right here, or, better yet, subscribe to the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, or You Tube.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple

Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify

Subscribe to the podcast on YouTube

This Weekly Intention series is rooted in the same practices you’ll find in my new book, Mind, Body, Spirit, Food, which is now available for preorder! The book brings intention into the kitchen as a path to more joy, presence, and nourishment. Be sure to save your order receipt, as I’ll be doing a fun pre-order giveaway this fall.

Pre-Order Signed Copy

Pre-Order from Amazon

Last week’s show

Finally, don’t miss last week’s episode with The Channeled Baker, Jenn Tilton. I’ve had such powerful feedback about this one, and I hope you’ll love it too.

With love,

Nicki

Recipe Index | Website | Instagram | More Recipes | Cookbooks