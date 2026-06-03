Rooted & Rising

Hello my loves,

Today’s intention episode is a bit of a carry-over from Sunday’s post. It’s about getting grounded, not as a wellness buzzword, but as a felt sense in the body—as a root system for real inner power.

I recorded the episode on a day that felt like summer—warm and brimming with life outside my window (two carpenter bees are presently buzzing and bumbling near my screen, in concert with the birds in the nearby maple). My bare feet are dusty from stepping in my garden bed early this morning. This is the season of embodiment, not just for pleasure, but also for power.

In the episode, I talk about the difference between ego-driven power and inner power, and why it matters so much right now. I dig into the chakra system and why grounding the root is what allows real confidence to shine (without the arrogance). I share what I did one night to get out of my head, including the meal that helped bring me back into my body. And I talk food: the real, nourishing stuff that steadies us from the inside out.

I also get a little vulnerable about something new I'm exploring—I don't have it figured out yet, but I'm finding that getting grounded is helping me navigate it.

Listen

You can listen to today’s episode right here, or, better yet, subscribe to the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, or You Tube.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple

Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify

Subscribe to the podcast on YouTube

I’d love your support ❤️

This is ad-free, community-funded work. If it means something to you, the best ways to support it are to share this episode, leave a review on your podcast app, or become a paid subscriber. It’s not easy to run a business like this, and I truly couldn’t do it without you. Thank you for all your support!

The Beet & Halloumi Salad mentioned in the episode. Get the recipe HERE .

I’m sending you so much love. Remember to nourish yourself with intention and love. Go play with your power!

xo, Nicki

Recipe Index | Website | Instagram | More Recipes | Cookbooks

Links and resources mentioned in the show:

This season’s intention episodes