Weekly Intention #2: I will slow down.

Hello my dears,
I’m back with another Weekly Intention audio transmission—short little episodes where I share what’s on my heart in real time, and how we can bring gentle focus into our days, both in the kitchen and beyond. Last week’s intention was I will invite ease. This week, the message that came through (loud and clear!) was I will slow down.
Slowing down doesn’t always mean moving like a turtle. Sometimes it’s simply a shift in presence. That’s what I explore in this week’s episode—how slowing down can actually help us connect more deeply, whether we’re cooking, walking, or simply moving through our day. In the kitchen, it might look like noticing chocolate melting instead of rushing to the next step. On a walk, it might be taking out the earbuds and suddenly seeing the light through the trees. When we slow down, we open the door to more connection, more pleasure, and more joy.
This week, I invite you to try it for yourself. Post a note on the fridge as a reminder: I will slow down. See what happens when you bring the intention into your cooking—or into your life.
With love,
Nicki
