Weekly Intention #3: I will nourish myself first.

New here? Welcome! On the MBSF podcast, we explore how food connects us to our minds, bodies, spirits, the earth, and our communities. In the bi-weekly “Intention Series,” I share ways we can bring gentle focus and deeper connection into our days—both in the kitchen and out.

Hello my dears,

This week’s intention feels both simple and wildly challenging: I will nourish myself first.

We’re taught that putting ourselves first is selfish, even wrong. But as I’ve been reminded again and again, when I fill my own cup—physically, emotionally, and spiritually—what flows out into the world is more authentic, more generous, and far less effortful. Nourishment from the inside radiates outward.

In this episode, I share how I’m practicing this in small but powerful ways—from claiming lunch as my “sacred meal” to creating tiny pauses of intentional rest. I also tell the story of a client who discovered that true nourishment, for her, was as simple as eating a few meals alone. These moments may seem small, but they ripple out in big ways.

Remember, we’re the only ones that can give ourselves what we truly need. It starts with us. So this week I invite you to ask yourself: What does it look like to nourish yourself first?

We need you—your fullest, most vibrant self—in this world. Let’s practice this together.

I’d love to hear, how are you nourishing yourself first this week?

With love,

Nicki

