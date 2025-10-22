Weekly Intention #4: I will find freedom in structure.

New here? Welcome! On the MBSF podcast, we explore how food connects us to our minds, bodies, spirits, the earth, and our communities. In the bi-weekly “Intention Series,” I share ways we can bring gentle focus and deeper connection into our days—both in the kitchen and out.

Hello my dears,

This week’s intention came to me, of all places, in a bath. As I sank into the warm water after a long, full day, I felt this deep sense of expansion—and within it, an unexpected realization: there is so much freedom in structure.

It might sound paradoxical, but the truth is that boundaries and frameworks—whether emotional, physical, or practical—can actually create more spaciousness. My teacher often reminds me that boundaries don’t confine us; they keep us from leaking our energy out into the world. They help us stay present and contained so that we can feel free within the container.

The kitchen is a perfect place to explore this idea. Structure shows up in so many ways:

A loose weekly menu plan that frees you from decision fatigue.

A well-loved recipe that becomes a trusted guide.

Even a ritual—like lighting a candle before cooking or taking a deep breath before you begin—that creates a boundary between the rest of the day and this nourishing space.

This week, I pose the questions: what does freedom feel like to you? Where can structure actually support your sense of freedom—both in the kitchen and in your larger life? Maybe it’s in your routines, your creative process, or the rituals that hold you steady. What happens when you lean into those containers as places of safety rather than restriction?

💫 Intention: I will find freedom in structure.

I’d love to hear what freedom feels like for you, and where a bit of structure might help you find it this week.

With love and gratitude,

Nicki

P.S. If this intention resonates, please share it with someone who might need a little reminder that boundaries can be beautiful. And if you haven’t yet, you can pre-order my new cookbook Mind, Body, Spirit, Food—it’s filled with recipes and practices that help you cultivate this same sense of mindful freedom in the kitchen.

