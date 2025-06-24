Hello my dears,

I just wanted to pop in and share a small moment of joy.

Something remarkable happened last week that, in many ways, wasn’t remarkable at all. I was out for a morning walk, one of those rare, glorious days where the humidity had lifted and the sun was pouring through the trees. There was a gentle breeze, golden light, and something in the air that felt alive.

I was listening to a podcast when, suddenly, I had this urge—this spark of intuition—to run. Now, let me be clear: I am not a jogger. I love walking, but running is hard on my body and not my joy. Still, something in me said go. So I stopped the podcast, picked up my pace, and ran. Just for a bit. Just long enough to feel it.

Freedom.

It was the kind of freedom that makes you feel like a kid on the first day of summer break—like anything is possible. I ran with a giant smile slopped across my face, like a dog with her head out the car window. (At one point my husband drove by, visibly shocked to see me running. He slowed the car and rolled down the window just in time to hear me yell, jogging past, “I’m running and don’t know why, but it’s fuuuun!”)

It was fleeting, but it was real. And it stayed with me—that feeling of freedom. Not just the physical movement, but a sense of inner expansion. A lightness. A glimpse of spaciousness inside myself that felt honest and alive.

That walk-run reminded me: inner freedom is a state we can touch. It doesn’t erase what’s happening around us, but it can ground us in our truth.

That being said, tapping into inner freedom is far easier to do when we have external freedom. Freedom isn’t just a feeling—it’s a societal reality with enormous implications. It’s safety. It’s bodily autonomy. It’s human rights. It’s being seen, supported, and protected by your country. Freedom is structural. It’s political. It’s collective.

So no—freedom isn’t just a white woman going for a run and feeling joyful.

And. Inner freedom still matters. Maybe more now than ever. Because when we cultivate inner freedom—when we access that grounded, spacious place within—we become harder to control. We stay clear. We stay creative. We remember who we are and what we stand for. That kind of freedom is a tool of resistance.

Inner freedom is not always easy to access, but it’s there. Sometimes it arrives on a sunny summer morning. Sometimes in a bowl of ice cream on the front porch. And sometimes, it’s just a deep breath and a shift in perspective.

So I’ll leave you with this:

What makes you feel free?

When’s the last time you felt that sense of expansion, of peace, of anything-is-possible? Can you find it again, even for just a breath or two? Imagine it.

If you'd like, I’d love to hear what inner freedom feels like to you. Let’s expand our understanding together.

Scenes from my walk/run

Wishing you a wonderful week. I’ll be back on Friday with a new recipe, but in the meantime, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

From my heart to yours,

xo, Nicki

