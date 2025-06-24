Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD

Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexis deBoschnek's avatar
Alexis deBoschnek
18h

I can FEEL this moment from how you described it. And love the idea of your husband witnessing it! Freeeeedooooom!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nicki Sizemore
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Nicki Sizemore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture