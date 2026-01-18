When life gets hectic—or sickness slows you down—this shortcut slow cooker chicken noodle soup has your back. It’s a true dump-and-go meal: deeply comforting, endlessly adaptable, and designed to ask very little of you.

Hello my friends,

First of all, thank you, thank you, thank you. This week I gave birth to my Mind, Body, Spirit, Food cookbook, and I’ve been savoring every single comment and message from you. I even got to meet some of you in person in New York City, and it felt like my heart was blown wide open with love.

Thank you to Jenny Rosenstrach for moderating the event at Rizzoli Books!

As a community, we’re forging a new way of feeding ourselves—one rooted in presence, pleasure, gratitude, and connection. While this might sound simple or even unimportant, it’s more critical than ever. How we nourish ourselves shapes how we show up in the world: grounded, connected, and better able to resist a culture that tells us urgency and productivity matter more than care and connection. It isn’t always easy, but it is essential in creating the world we wish to see. And that truth has felt especially alive in my own kitchen these past two weeks.

What season of life are you in?

When people ask me how they can find more ease in the kitchen, I often reply, “What season of life are you in?”

By that I mean: Do you have lots of free time—or very little? Do you have small kids in the house? Are you in the middle of a big work project? Recently retired? Navigating a health challenge? Feeling expansive?

When we name the season we’re in, it becomes much easier to know how to find ease. If your kids are older, or work feels steady, or you’re recently retired, ease might come from cultivating excitement—exploring your tastes, trying new recipes, getting playful. But if you have toddlers, or you’re stretched thin with work, or dealing with a health issue, ease will more likely be found in simplification.

A season of simplification

I haven’t shared this with you yet, but I’ve been dealing with my own health situation this year—nothing serious, but seriously annoying. It started back in September (do you remember the skin rash from this post?). It never fully went away. Long story short, it’s mast cell hypersensitivity, triggered by a reaction to medication I took this summer. My system has became hyper-alert, releasing histamine at the slightest suggestion of threat—resulting in an intensely itchy, crawl-out-of-my-skin reaction. Healing has been slow, ebbing and flaring.

I leaned hard on over-the-counter antihistamines to get through the holidays, but when the new year arrived, I was finally ready to address the food side of things (after months of avoidance). Many foods contain histamines—aged cheeses, chocolate, avocados, fermented foods, jarred sauces, packaged foods, spices, alcohol. Out they went, along with any stored leftovers that weren’t frozen immediately (noooo!), since histamines build up in foods as they sit in the fridge.

When food needs to get very simple

What remained were the simplest meals imaginable: freshly cooked meats, fish, and vegetables; rice or quinoa; soaked lentils, sunflower butter, seeds, rice cakes, some toast.

And nothing but olive oil and salt for seasoning.

WHAT? Sounds horrific, doesn’t it?

The irony

The irony wasn’t lost on me. This was all happening as I was launching a new cookbook into the world—a book filled with recipes that are layered with bold flavor. And yet, it also felt like a wink from the universe. Because while the book is full of recipes, it’s also—maybe even mostly—about how we feed ourselves. How intention and presence can make cooking and eating more ease-filled and joyful.

Without those practices, the kitchen might have felt like its own form of torture over the past couple of weeks. But instead—and this surprised me, even after writing the book—it felt sacred.

Make it feel holy

Samin Nosrat has a section in her wonderful new book, Good Things, called “Make it feel holy.” That’s exactly how my meals felt. Cooking became a quiet act of reverence, a pause in my day for real self-care. The act of cooking itself became part of the healing process. Even with just olive oil and sea salt, I was shocked by how delicious everything tasted—soul-satisfying, sigh-inducing good.

Things like a pounded chicken breast, cooked until golden brown, with crispy-soft kale and caramelized squash (cooked in the same pan), drizzled generously with golden olive oil and sprinkled with pumpkin seeds. A fillet of branzino perched on a bed of rice with roasted cauliflower and a simple salad of greens dressed generously with olive oil and a smidge of apple cider vinegar. A warm bowl of buckwheat groats with coconut oil, coconut milk, blueberries and crunchy seeds.

I felt very Italian—shopping for the perkiest kale and the sturdiest bunches of broccoli, dousing everything liberally with my current favorite olive oil and this flaky sea salt. I cooked almost everything in garlic oil, which added flavor without triggering symptoms. I narrowed things down to the basics.

Admittedly, it took more planning (again, no leftovers unless they were frozen immediately), and there were ingredients I definitely missed at times—a spritz of lemon juice, the pesto aioli James made for our roast chicken, my Sunday night martini! But it became a lesson in simplicity: do less. Be more intentional. Pay attention to the tiny details. Taste more.

The practices matter most

Oh, the irony in telling you that the simplest meals—without even spices!!—can be the most satisfying, right as I’ve released a book brimming with new recipes. And while I love every recipe in the book and hope you’ll try them, it’s the practices that hold the most power.

So, if you’re in a season of life right now where following a multi-step recipe just isn’t in the cards—for any reason—that’s okay. The recipes will be waiting. Focus on the practices instead: breathing, engaging your senses, setting an intention, thanking your food and your body. Even if you’re just smearing toast with salted butter, drop into the present. Crack the door open to joy. Feed yourself abundantly.

A simple chicken noodle soup

Today’s recipe—though I didn’t plan it this way when I tested it last fall—ties in perfectly. (James actually made it on Wednesday while I was in the city, since my youngest was home sick.) It’s a chicken noodle soup pared down to its essentials. I developed it during a particularly busy stretch in October, when I was craving the chicken noodle soup from my book, Fresh Flavors for the Slow Cooker, but couldn’t be bothered to remove the skin from bone-in chicken thighs (the bones add flavor but the skin makes it greasy).

This streamlined version uses boneless thighs and smart shortcuts—bone broth, minimal chopping, zero pre-cooking, and a few sneaky flavor boosters. It’s truly dump-and-go: the soup simmers away in the slow cooker and is perfect for busy days or sick days. It’s a simple soup with rich, honest flavors. Every time I make it my kids yell, “What smells so good?” as they walk in the door.

I guess this is the lesson: sometimes simple is better than exceptional. Sometimes simplicity allows us to greet what’s showing up in our lives with more ease and grace. Sometimes simplicity is the path to healing and the doorway back to our inner power. And oftentimes, simple can be really, really delicious. 💚

Invitations for this week

Simplify where you can—are there ways you can streamline ingredients, quiet distractions, and/or do less?

Focus on the process—are there small ways you can make the cooking process feel more pleasurable? (music, ritual , dancing, deep breathing, delegating…)

Open the door to delight—can you bring your attention into the present moment, noticing flashes of beauty, comfort and/or joy?

