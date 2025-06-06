Hello my dears,

I hope your week has been a nourishing one. If you're here for the recipes, feel free to scroll down—you’ll find over a dozen ideas to carry you through June (salads! barbecues! berries!). But if you’re craving a bit more inspiration today—on whatever day this finds you—let me pour you a glass of iced tea and invite you to settle in at my table for a little chat. I’m so glad you’re here.

Last Saturday, three things landed in my lap—an audio essay, a book talk, and the opening pages of a new book—all connected to hope. Not the soft, sugar-coated kind. The kind you practice. The kind that keeps us moving, imagining, and showing up. Each one moved me. And I thought they might move you, too.

The first was an audio newsletter from Krista Tippett , host of The On Being Project , introducing her new series, The Hope Portal (highly recommend). She says:

When I talk about hope, about muscular hope, I am not talking about wishful thinking. It’s not idealism… I’m talking about hope as an orientation really more than a virtue, a way of seeing and moving through the world. And it is a choice. In the face of profound, reasonable despair, it is a calling, it is a practice, a muscle. And, like any muscle, it can be flexed and strengthened.

The phrase muscular hope stuck with me. Hope not as blind optimism, but as a clear-eyed orientation toward possibility, one that acknowledges reality and still chooses to act.

Later that day, I went to my friend Melinda Wenner Moyer ’s book talk with Vanessa Kroll Bennett, discussing Melinda’s new (fabulous) book: Hello, Cruel World! Science-Based Strategies for Raising Terrific Kids in Terrifying Times.

As Melinda unpacked the very real fears young people (and their parents) are facing—political polarization, climate change, disinformation, gun violence—what struck me most was her research into self-connection and self-compassion. She explained how cultivating self-compassion in kids leads to greater resilience, less anxiety, and better overall wellbeing. And I couldn’t help but think: this is the heart of what we’re doing here on Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD.

Food can be a portal—a way to connect us to ourselves, to our bodies and to our desires. It can be a tool to help us tune in, and my hope is that this gentle connection leads to greater self-compassion and empowerment.

When I opened my signed copy of Melinda’s book, I saw she’d written at the top:

For Nicki and James, More hope, less fear!

That same night, I picked up Rick Rubin ’s book, The Creative Act: A Way of Being. Just a few pages in, he writes:

To live as an artist is a way of being in the world. A way of perceiving. A practice of paying attention… Looking for what draws us in and pushes us away.

And it clicked. Hope is creative. It’s not passive. It requires deep attention, imagination, and the willingness to act—even when it doesn’t guarantee a result.

As Krista and Melinda reminded me, hope isn’t about denying pain or slapping a silver lining over the storm raging outside our windows. It’s about seeing the storm clearly and still choosing to plant seeds.

We can’t wait for the world to bestow peace, joy, or change upon us. We have to create it. Dream the future we want. Then move—step by step, meal by meal, choice by choice—in that direction.

So no, this essay isn’t really about food. And I’m not going to stretch an analogy to make it fit. But I do believe that how we cook, how we gather, and how we tend to ourselves can be rooted in hope.

So this week, in the kitchen or out in the world, I invite you to orient yourself toward hope. To flex that muscle. And remember—we don’t have to do it alone. If we practice together, it’s far easier to build something new.

Share

What to cook in June

Oh June, I adore you. After a soggy and cold May, temperatures soared into the eighties this week. June is the month of sumptuous main course salads, grilled everything, and all the juicy berry desserts. Here are 12+ flavor-packed dishes to get you through the month (including extra desserts, because I couldn’t help myself!).

To unlock all of the recipes—including the full archive of 100+ gluten-free favorites—plus my eternal adoration, become a paid subscriber using the button below. ❤️

SUMPTUOUS SALADS

Halloumi Salad, Miso Maple Chopped Salad, Chicken & Herb Salad, Cauliflower Salad

GRILLED MAINS

Miso Grilled Salmon, Grilled Chicken Paillard, Grilled Steak Wedge Salad, Grilled Miso Chicken Bowls

BERRY DESSERTS

No-Churn Cherry Chocolate Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry Honey Cake, Fruit Tart, Strawberry Ricotta Cake, Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble, Strawberry Shortcake

Let me know if you have any questions about the recipes or thoughts about today’s essay. I love hearing from you. ❤️

Leave a comment

Wishing you a wonderful weekend, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love. Let’s go flex our hope muscles!

xo, Nicki

Instagram | Recipe Index | Website | More Recipes | Cookbooks