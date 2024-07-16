Hello my dears!

Last week we returned home from a vacation in Portugal (we spent five days in Lisbon and five days in Lagos, which is on the coast in the southernmost region of Portugal). It was our first time in Portugal, and I fell head-over-heels in love with the culture, the landscape, the people, and, of course, the food. I had a ton of people ask for recommendations on Instagram, so today I thought I’d share where we ate. Since we were with our kids (ages 9 and 14), our goal wasn’t to hit up all the hot spots. Rather, we seeked out restaurants that could (and did!) appeal to all of us. Below I’ve shared our favorite spots in Lisbon, Sintra (where we took a day trip), Porto Covo (where we stopped for lunch on the way to Lagos), and Lagos.

Lisbon and Lagos

Also, for the first time in years I experimented with eating some gluten while abroad and have shared my experiences below (under the paywall). This was a personal decision, with some highs and lows. (But ooooh, those breads and pastries.)

A quick note

As Hetty Lui McKinnon so eloquently stated in her recent newsletter about Paris, the way we travel is personal, depending on personal interests, budgets, and who we’re traveling with (among other factors). This newsletter isn’t meant to be a travel guide but rather a description of my family’s personal experiences. However, I do hope it’s helpful and/or inspiring (or that you at least enjoy the photos of all the food!). Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions. ❤️

First, a few travel tips when visiting Lisbon and Lagos:

