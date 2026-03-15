Hello my dears,

I’m writing this a bit bleary-eyed, several days before you’ll receive it. My sixteen-year-old has been sick with a fever that just won’t quit (negative for flu and Covid). Last night her fever climbed to 104. James was out of town, and she sat at the kitchen table, cheeks blazing and hands trembling, not wanting to stand or move to the couch. I sat with her, my hand on her knee, refilling her glass with ice water as we waited for the Advil to kick in.

She was scared.

Later that night she crawled into my bed for the first time in over a decade. “What’s going on with me?” she whispered. She was in the deep unknown—that vast abyss that yanks our feet out from under us. I assured her that her body was working toward healing, that she was going to be okay. I believed this fully.

But then I woke up at 3 a.m. (oh, that witching hour), and my own fears bubbled up like dark sludge. Was she breathing okay? Was she going to be okay? How could I help her? My mind wouldn’t stop.

Fear has a way of overtaking us. I tossed and turned until finally falling into a fitful sleep for a half hour before my alarm went off.

This wasn’t the essay I was planning to write to you. I was going to talk about the joy of nourishing ourselves on all levels—which is true, but not the whole picture. Then real life stepped in, in its exhausting, sometimes painful way.

It’s easy to nourish ourselves when we’re feeling good—when the ground feels firm beneath our feet, when our bodies are rested and healthy.

It’s much harder to do when we’re faced with uncertainty or sickness, or when we’re tangled up in grief or fear.

But also, the more we nourish ourselves during the easy times, the easier it becomes to do so during the hard ones.

While this is a food(-ish) newsletter, and I often talk about nourishment in terms of cooking or eating, it’s easy to forget that nourishment comes in many forms. As Vaness Henry described in our podcast episode, we’re fed (or, conversely, depleted) by far more than food. We’re nourished by the content we consume, the rituals we practice, the things we wear and put on our skin, the energies we take in, our environment, and more.

This morning, as I type out this first draft:

I pause to step outside and watch the sun inch over the hill in our backyard. Just thirty seconds with my bare skin feeling the cold breath of air, the light hitting my eyes. Fully embodied.

I sit back down.

That was nourishment.

As a culture, we place so much emphasis on food as our primary source of nourishment, forgetting that there are countless ways to feed ourselves. When we believe food is the only answer, it becomes easy to use it to soothe our emotions (perfectly normal occasionally, but problematic when it becomes a pattern), or to become obsessed with nutrients and “healthy” foods.

But when we expand our perception of nourishment to include other areas of our lives—being in nature, breathing, journaling, resting, reading, being in community, painting, and more—food becomes just one piece of the puzzle.

When we intentionally nourish ourselves in other ways, our grip on food softens. It stops carrying the weight of being our only source of nourishment and instead becomes one tool among many. When we arrive in the kitchen already fed mentally and emotionally, food can become what it was always meant to be—a gateway to sustenance, comfort, community, and pleasure.

Nourishment can be calling a good friend and sharing what’s on your heart, reading a book or piece of writing that brings you home to yourself, sitting outside and breathing in fresh air, intentionally choosing what to wear, resting on the couch, moving your body with awareness, writing in a journal, watering plants, staring out the window … > these are all things I’ve done this week.

Nourishment shows up in small ways, all throughout the day, as long as we’re available for it.

It’s now several days (and drafts) later, and my daughter is feeling (mostly) better. But this week I’ve had to heed my own words, consciously nourishing myself on all levels so that I could tend to her—not from a place of fear, but from my full light. As I talked about in this week’s “weekly intention” podcast episode, I had to feed my own roots first.

This morning in my meditation, when I asked, “What do I need to know today?” these words poured into my journal:

Commit fiercely to holding your light. Honor and cherish it. Nurture your body and spirit. This is the most important thing you can do today.

So today (and this week), my invitation is to hold fiercely to your own light. Protect it. Nourish it—not just through the meals you prepare, but through the practices, rituals, and small choices that ground you in your body and bring you joy.

Do this knowing that it may be the most important thing you can do today.

Below you’ll find some things that have been nourishing me lately, from practices, to books, shows, and yes, foods. I share a new morning ritual, a romance novel (set in French vineyards!!), a sleep essential, shows my family has been loving, a book I’ve been underlining, my new go-to lunch, a new way of approaching work, and more.

What are the ways you’re currently nourishing yourself? I’d love to hear!

Leave a comment

St. Patrick’s Day Recipes

Colcannon, Skillet Shepherd's Pie, Roasted Cabbage Wedges, Salmon Potato Cakes

Upcoming Events

March 16 at 10am PT/1pm ET (online): Steve Sabicer and I are kicking off The Seasonal Table—a quarterly Substack Live series marking the seasonal turning points of the year (spring, summer, fall and winter). We’ll reflect on the season in nature, in the body, and at the table. I’ll also be showing you how to make my favorite cluster-filled granola, and Steve will share the secrets to a French omelette. 👉 REGISTER HERE

March 23, 6pm PT (Godmother’s Bookstore, Santa Barbara): I’ll be at Godmother’s Bookstore with psychological astrologer Dr. Jennifer Freed, author of “Beyond Aquarius.” Jennifer will be sharing the astrology of these times, and I’ll be exploring how we can transform cooking into an act of self-care—and why nourishment is more important than ever. I can’t wait. 👉 REGISTER HERE

Mind, Body, Spirit, Food is now available at bookstores nationwide (including my beloved local bookstore, Split Rock Books!), as well as on Bookshop, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.

What’s Nourishing Me Now

PRACTICES