Hello my dears,

I’m thrilled to share something special with you today: a holiday giveaway with New West Knifeworks—a company whose mission is deeply aligned with everything we do here at Mind, Body, Spirit, Food.

Win an advance copy of my new book, and the New West Teton Edge Santoku Knife

I’ve long admired New West knives (truly, drooled over them), so when they reached out to collaborate on a giveaway, it was an immediate yes(!). If you know New West, you know their knives are more than tools. They’re works of art—each one hand-crafted in the United States and designed to last a lifetime. Their ethos mirrors my own: cooking is far more than a task on our to-do list. It’s a practice of nourishment—for our bodies, yes, but also for our minds, spirits, creativity, and sense of presence.

As they write on their website:

“We make tools that transform hum-drum, everyday life into a gorgeous, glorious, deeply gratifying adventure… We make our knives beautiful so they will beckon you to pick them up and put them to use.”

Their knives are not only exceptionally functional—they’re crafted to draw us back to the cutting board with a little more intention and delight.

And that is exactly the heart of my new book. Mind, Body, Spirit, Food weaves wholesome, adaptable recipes with simple rituals and embodiment practices to help you find more presence and connection in the kitchen, transforming cooking from a necessity (or chore) into an act of self-care and deep gratitude. The book doesn’t officially hit shelves until January 13th, but the winner will receive an exclusive advance copy!

Together, the knife and the book would make a meaningful holiday gift for someone you love—or, better yet, for you—offering ease, beauty, and grounded inspiration in the kitchen.

What You Could Win

One winner will receive:

The Teton Edge Santoku Knife from New West Knifeworks (a $410 value)

An advance copy of my new book, Mind, Body, Spirit, Food (a $30 value)

The items will be shipped on December 18th, just in time for Christmas.

How to Enter

It’s easy - just enter to win HERE by December 15th! (Open to US residents only.)

Thank you, as always, for being part of this community. It brings me so much joy to share tools that embody the spirit of this work.

ALL the holiday treats

I’ve gathered my favorite holiday desserts—so good no one will ever know they’re gluten-free—into one place. With 30+ cookies, cakes, custards, pies, and more, there’s something for every celebration. You can get all the recipes here.

All my favorite holiday desserts

Next week I’ll be making the Chocolate Quinoa Cake for James’s birthday—his absolute favorite chocolate cake (and he’s not even gluten-free). And while I’m not much of a cookie baker, there are a few holiday treats I make *nearly* every year because of the stories they hold.

These Mini Pecan Tarts are adapted from my mother-in-law’s recipe, who makes them every Christmas and tucks them into the same holiday tin. Date Caramel Turtles remind me of my grandmother, who used to set out little glass trays of Fannie May turtles during the holidays. And I’ve been decorating Cut-Out Sugar Cookies with my kids since they were old enough to spoon (or, let’s be honest, splatter) the icing.

*That all said, I no longer hold traditions with an iron fist. Maybe I’ll make all of those treats, but it’s okay if I don’t. Maybe something entirely different will bring me joy this season. As Grace, the owner of my local art store, Supplies for Creative Living, so beautifully wrote in her recent newsletter:

This holiday season, let’s decide to feel and move through the world just a bit differently. To pick and choose with care what rituals we nurture, which we discard, which new threads we weave into our everyday lives. To be subversive in the most of beautiful of ways, to create softness where there is none, to winnow the closest version of truth we can find, to live in a way that holds us in integrity with our inner values.

Here’s to holding lightly to the rituals that truly nourish us, and giving ourselves permission to let go of what no longer feels good.

New podcast episode (and another giveaway!)

For even more holiday dessert inspiration, check out Dan Pelosi’s Pignoli Cookie Recipe, and don’t miss our podcast conversation, where he shares low-lift ways to host holiday gatherings. You can also enter to win a copy of his new book, Let’s Party!—details are in this newsletter.

Next LIVE class

Finally, mark your calendars: on Friday, December 12th I’ll be going LIVE with Melina Hammer to show you how to make this Pistachio Rose Buttercrunch, my go-to edible gift of the season. She’ll also be sharing one of her favorite edible gifts.

Get the buttercrunch recipe here

Wishing you an ease-filled start to December. I can’t wait to send one of you an advance copy of my book along with the beautiful New West knife. You can enter the giveaway here. ❤️

MBSF + New West Giveaway

xo,

Nicki

Instagram | Recipe Index | Website | More Recipes | Cookbooks

Leave a comment