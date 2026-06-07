In today's post: ‘This is happiness’—say it with me. Plus, two spells: one for conjuring happiness wherever you are, and one for a creamy labneh dip that's been transforming everything on my table.

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Hello my loves,

I just finished the Irish novel, This is Happiness, by Niall Williams, which my local bookseller recommended before I left for Ireland. While the plot is admittedly a bit slow, the writing is gorgeous—funny and evocative, with lines that I re-read over and over, just to rest in their cleverness.

Three-quarters of the way through, the title appears in the voice of Noe, the seventeen-year-old narrator, as he recalls the words of his older friend Christy:

He smiled, quoting himself: ‘This is happiness.’” It was a condensed explanation, but I came to understand him to mean you could stop at, not all, but most of the moments of your life, stop for one heartbeat and, no matter what the state of your head or heart, say This is happiness, because of the simple truth that you were alive to say it. I think of that often. We can all pause right here, raise our heads, take breath and accept that This is happiness…

The book is so much about simple pleasures—about the rich beauty of the Irish countryside, and falling in and out of love, and friendship, and that funny sort of pleasure that comes from looking back at your past mistakes with levity and compassion. I’ve written about simple pleasures before—how, when we slow down and simplify, even the most ordinary experiences become deeply satisfying. But as this book reminds me, we can magnify those pleasures by proclaiming them.

Words are spells. I talk so much about setting intentions—about pausing to check in with yourself before cooking, or eating, or starting your day, in order to name (out loud or in your head) how you want to be. How do you want the cooking process, or your day, to feel? In naming it—I will feel grounded, I will play, I will move one step at a time—we cast a spell of sorts, reorienting our focus and frequency towards where we want to go.

I’ve been playing with this game of naming happiness in those tiny glimmers when I sense it—which, if I’m open and available to it (as the character in Williams’ book reminds us), is far more often than I tend to think.

Maybe it’s on a walk when the leaves seem to wave as I pass. This is happiness. Or stepping into cool, dewy grass in the morning. Or sinking into bed at night, body heavy and worn, feeling the support of my mattress. Or tearing fresh mint leaves from their stems and holding my hands to my nose. This is happiness.

These glimmers, I’ve found, have appeared most often at the table. Whether I’m eating alone for lunch, or surrounded by girlfriends out on my back deck, or quietly sharing a ho-hum Tuesday dinner with my family, or on a date-night-in with my husband, there it is—that little flare. This is happiness.

Perhaps not ironically, since this newsletter has a funny way of surfacing synchronicities, today’s recipe has graced many of those very tables over the past three weeks. It’s a luscious labneh dip, brightened with lemon, olive oil, and garlic, topped with a nutty dukkah—an Egyptian condiment of ground nuts, seeds, and spices. I’m obsessed with this version: roasted pistachios, whole coriander seeds, fennel seeds, cumin, and sesame. It transforms everything it touches, from salads to grain bowls to grilled meats and fish.

Serve it as-is with sliced vegetables and potato chips for dipping like I did for my girlfriends (we also ended up dolloping it on the grilled chicken). Or slather the labneh onto a plate and top it with grilled meats, like the lamb chops I made for a date night, sprinkled generously with dukkah. Or spread it across a larger platter and pile on grilled vegetables, like the asparagus and blistered snap peas I made for Melina Hammer and her husband when they visited. We’ve eaten it in clean-out-the-fridge falafel bowls on weeknights, and I’ve even sprinkled the dukkah over these strawberry shortcakes, served open-faced.

Last week, a new friend I met on my retreat in Ireland texted to say she was looking forward to exploring my “kitchen witchery.” Oh, how I loved that. We’re all witches in the kitchen, using alchemy to transform ingredients into something new, and we can use our spells to conjure the realities we crave.

Like any good spell, the more we practice naming happiness in the small glimmers of our lives, the better we get at conjuring it—though really, we’re just learning to notice what was always there.

This week, try it for yourself. Name happiness when it appears. Open yourself to it, and speak it aloud when it flares up. Bask in it, even for just a millisecond!

Perhaps this whipped labneh will help you conjure it. Though, the beauty of magic is that it’s already here—all around us.

Make this recipe with me!

I’ll be making the whipped labneh and dukkah this Friday, June 12th, on my Substack Live with Steve Sabicer of Enlightened Omnivore at 9am PT/Noon ET.

This is our second Seasonal Table Live—a quarterly series marking the four turning points of the year: Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter. For our summer conversation, Steve and I will cook together and explore what the season means to us—in nature, in the body, in the kitchen, and around the family table. I hope you'll join us!

SAVE THE DATE

Nourish All of You: Summer Class Series

Summer’s abundance is an invitation to nourish more than just your body. In this 3-part online cooking series with Kripalu, I’ll be sharing seasonal recipes along with simple practices to feed body, mind and spirit. You’ll learn practical cooking skills and walk away with applicable tips to bring more presence, intention, and pleasure into the kitchen. I can’t wait!

REGISTER HERE

The recipe

You can download a pdf of the recipe below, or scroll down for a text version.

Whipped Labneh With Pistachio Dukkah 565KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Video

As always, if you have thoughts about today’s post, or questions about the recipe, pop them in the comments. Also, don’t forget to click the heart and let me know you’re here. ❤️

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Wishing you a wonderful week, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

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Whipped Labneh with Pistachio Dukkah

My favorite recipes are the ones that can wear many hats, and this whipped labneh with pistachio dukkah does exactly that. It’s become a true staple in my kitchen—one I’ve found myself reaching for in a handful of different ways (it always seems to serve up a glimmer of happiness). Serve it as written below, as a dip for vegetables (incredible with potato chips, too), or alongside grilled or roasted chicken or lamb as a sauce. You can also slather it across a platter and pile on roasted or grilled vegetables, finished with a generous shower of dukkah. Speaking of which, the dukkah deserves its own moment. Citrusy, nutty, and deeply savory, it lends an utterly delicious complexity to just about anything it touches: grilled meats and fish, roasted vegetables, salads, grain bowls. You’ll have plenty left over from this recipe—I hope you’ll find plenty of excuses to use it.

Intention: I will pause and notice the glimmers.

Serves: 4-8

Pistachio Dukkah

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds

1/4 cup shelled roasted pistachios

1/4 teaspoon Aleppo pepper or other chili flakes, such as red pepper flakes or gochugaru

Salt

Whipped Garlic Labneh

1 1/2 cups (12oz/340g) labneh, at room temperature

1 garlic clove, grated

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (the good stuff), plus more for serving

For serving

1 teaspoon honey

Vegetables for dipping (optional), such as: carrots, cucumbers, fennel, endive leaves, sugar snap peas, blanched green beans, and/or blanched asparagus

For the pistachio dukkah

In a small skillet, combine the coriander seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, and sesame seeds. Cook over medium heat, shimming and shaking the pan often, until the seeds are fragrant and lightly toasted, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a mini food processor and let cool. Add the pistachios and Aleppo pepper, and season with salt. Pulse until everything is very finely chopped. Transfer to a small bowl or jar. Do Ahead: The dukkah can be stored in an airtight container for up to a month.

For the whipped garlic labneh

In a bowl, combine the labneh, garlic, and lemon juice. Season with salt and stir vigorously with a rubber spatula. Pour in the olive oil and stir again, whipping the labneh until smooth and creamy. Do Ahead: The whipped labneh can be covered and refrigerated for 3 days.

Serve

Transfer the whipped labneh to a shallow bowl, and use a spoon to create a swooshing divot in the center. Drizzle with a bit of olive oil and the honey (just eyeball it), and sprinkle with the dukkah. Serve with vegetables for dipping.

Tips: