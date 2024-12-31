Hello my loves,

Happy New Year’s Eve! I hope you’ve had a restful holiday and are taking some time today for you. We’re nestled in a cabin in the Catskills with two other families, skiing, cooking and chilling, but I wanted to quickly pop in and share the top five podcast episodes of the year, in case you’re in need of some self-care listening this week. It’s so interesting to see that the top streamed episodes aren’t just about food, but also about spirituality, human design, and mental health. While I love sharing recipes and cooking tips (and will continue to do so!), my hope is that the content here on the podcast and in the newsletters helps us to grow in meaningful, rich ways, not just as cooks and eaters, but also as humans. As we head into 2025, my mission remains stronger than ever—to create a space that helps us connect more deeply to ourselves, in delicious ways.

This podcast has become one of the most fulfilling aspects of my work, and I want to extend a heartfelt thanks to all of you who have tuned in over the year. I also want to give an extra special thank you (thank you!!) to the paid subscribers. This podcast has no outside funding or ads—instead, we’re making it happen together, as a community. The reality is that this work takes a considerable amount of time and resources to make happen, and I currently help fund it through ads on the blog (oh the irony). My hope is that the podcast will become self-sustainable this year, but I need your help. If you’ve been enjoying the content, perhaps you’ll consider upgrading to a paid membership or gifting one to a friend. This is the last week to lock in a rate of $5/month (less than the cost of a cappuccino!), as prices will rice to $6/month next week. As a paid subscriber, you’ll have access to all of the content (including bonus posts), the full recipe index, the ability to request recipes, and more!

I’m giving away ONE FREE one-on-one session and a signed copy of my book, Fresh Flavors for the Slow Cooker, to a new paid subscriber who signs up (or upgrades) this week! If you’ve been thinking about joining, now’s a great time. 💚

Thank you again for being here. As I think back on the year, one of things I’m most grateful for is you (if you’ve read this far, I truly mean YOU). Wishing you a peace-filled, nourishing and delicious New Year!!

Top 5 Podcast Episodes of 2024

Happy listening!

xo, Nicki

