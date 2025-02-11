Hello my dears!

How are you? I don’t know about you, but for me February kicked off with a wallop to the a$$ (excuse my French). On the heels of everybody in my family recovering from a stomach bug, last week my oldest daughter came down with the flu, which James caught on Friday, meaning we had to cancel her birthday party and our anniversary plans over the weekend. We’ve pretty much been stuck in the house for two weeks, and while I’ve been grateful to have stayed healthy, this month has been a huge lesson in surrender and letting go of expectations. (That being said, I’m really looking forward to our annual Valentine’s Day dinner this week, which for us means cooking up pots of bubbling cheese fondue and chocolate fondue with the kids, fingers crossed!)

Our annual Valentine’s Day fondue dinner.

To brighten things up this month, I wanted to offer you a gift and share some things that have brought me joy as we’ve hunkered in (listed below). First of all, I’ve been loving my one-on-one sessions, mostly because it’s been such a joy to get to know many of you on a more intimate, personal level (while I love writing this newsletter, it can often feel like a one-sided affair). The sessions have become a highlight of my work, and as a heartfelt thanks to all you paid subscribers, I’m giving away another free session this month ($150 value)! While the sessions are tailored to each individual so look different every time, in general we’ll work together to:

Uncover any blocks or challenges you’re facing around cooking or food

Discover your unique “digestion” type in terms of human design

Learn how to tap into your intuition to better understand what mindsets and/or behaviors are currently limiting you and/or how you can create more intention in the kitchen

Discuss strategies, tools and recipes to help you find more ease as a cook and eater

The giveaway is open to any paid subscriber who hasn’t won a free session in the past. To enter, click the button below and fill out the quick form! (If you’re not a paid subscriber yet, you can upgrade and still enter).