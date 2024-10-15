One-on-One Coaching & Cooking Sessions

I’ve spent the past decade of my career devoted to finding (and cultivating) practices that help my clients find more presence, ease and freedom in the kitchen, both as cooks and eaters. In these intimate one-on-one sessions, my mission is to help you (re-)discover the freedom and joy that comes with feeding yourself. Whether you have an easy relationship to food or one that’s more complicated—or whether you love cooking or find it a chore (or somewhere in between)—these sessions are designed to help you tune out the food noise that finds us everywhere (from our families, culture, the media, social media, advertisements, food packaging, etc.) in order to tune into the wisdom of your own inner voice. You will discover practical tips and techniques in order to find more satisfaction and sovereignty, both as a cook and as an eater. Scroll down for all the details.

One-on-One Coaching Sessions (Zoom, 60 Minutes)

In these 1-hour Zoom sessions, we will use the power of intention, intuition and human design to understand the challenges or blocks you have around cooking (and/or food), tap into your unique digestion, and find practical tools to help you reclaim your sovereignty (and joy!) as a cook and eater.

Together, we will:

Uncover any blocks or challenges you’re facing around cooking or food

Learn how to tap into your intuition to better understand what mindsets and/or behaviors are currently limiting you

Learn tools to shift out of your blocks in order to find more freedom and joy in the kitchen

Discover your unique “digestion” type in terms of human design

Untether from conditioned beliefs around your food and body

Find more empowerment and joy as both a cook and an eater

*If none of the time slots work for you, please reach out and I will do my best to accommodate you!

One-on-One Cooking Sessions (Zoom or In-person, 90 Minutes)

*These hands-on cooking sessions are only available after an initial coaching session. The cooking sessions can happen either over Zoom or in person in your own home kitchen, depending on your location (see below).

In these hands-on cooking sessions we will use the power of intention and intuition to help you shift out of your challenges and/or blocks around cooking, tap into your body, learn practical cooking techniques, and find more pleasure and ease in the kitchen.

Together, we will: Use the practical aspects of cooking to go deeper into the challenges and blocks that you uncovered in your coaching session, helping to create more meaningful shifts Learn the intentional cooking process, which is designed to bring more presence, ease and joy into the cooking process Create a custom menu curated specifically for you Use cooking as a way to connect more deeply to your body Learn practical cooking tips and techniques, including prep tricks, cooking techniques, and basic knife skills Revel in the pleasure of creating (and savoring!) a meal from scratch (which you can either save for later or enjoy immediately)



*You will be responsible for procuring all of the ingredients for the class—Nicki will send you a full menu for approval, as well as a complete shopping list.

*These cooking sessions can either take place over Zoom or in-person in your own home kitchen, if you’re within 20 minutes of Nicki. If you’re farther away but would still prefer an in-home cooking class, Nicki would be happy to discuss a travel fee (the rate will depend on the distance).

Please don’t hesitate to email me at nicki at nickisizemore.com if you have any questions. I can’t wait to work with you. ❤️