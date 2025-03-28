I don’t use the words “life changing” lightly, but if you’re craving quick substance (without gluten, grains, eggs, or dairy), these five ingredient savory waffles, which come together in less than 10 minutes, are a revelation.

Hello my dears!

Before we jump into today’s newsletter, I want to announce that the next Whole Life Nourishment class will be next Thursday, April 3rd at 11am ET! I’ll be joined by somatic practitioner and cookbook author Leanne Brown in a class we’re calling, Turn Lunch into a Ceremony. We’ll be learning somatic practices for turning everyday meals in acts of rich nourishment, pleasure and grounding, and we’ll be making Sweet Pea & Goat Cheese Tartines. While the series is usually only open for paid subscribers, this class will be FREE for ALL SUBSCRIBERS as a community gift. I’ll be sending all of the details on Tuesday, but you can add the event to your calendar at this link.

Save the date ! LIVE Cooking and Somatics Class with Leanne Brown next Thursday, April 3 rd at 11am ET

Eating alone (and exploring our wants and needs)

I have a section in my forthcoming book (coming in January) about the pleasure of eating alone. I think I’ve written about this here in the newsletter as well, but there’s power in making (or assembling) a meal just for you. As I write in the book, “There can be something deeply satisfying about preparing a meal just for you—there’s nobody to please except for you and your own internal cravings, in this specific moment.” When we prepare a meal just for ourselves, we get to tune into our own unique desires instead of cooking out of necessity or to please others.

What do you want to eat, in this moment? Can you give it to yourself?

Lunch is my favorite meal to eat alone, which is probably due to logistics, since I work from home and the kids are at school during the day (although on weekends I still try to eat lunch before them). Instead of just pulling something blindly from the fridge, which, trust me, I still do, I try to think of it as a sacred pause in my day. It’s become an opportunity for inner connection. “What do you want today, sweetheart?,” I think to myself, standing at the open fridge. Sometimes it’s less about what I’m craving, and more about convenience (that tin of leftovers is mighty appealing), but even if I’m just pouring a bowl of granola, the experience can be one of self nurturing, if I do it with intention. It’s as if I invite myself on a little date: Let me feed you, my dear. With that perspective, lunch becomes far more nourishing, no matter what’s on my plate.

Whether you’re making avocado toast at home, reheating leftover curry, ordering a sandwich at a restaurant, or pulling a salad from a work bag at your desk—with a bit of intention, eating alone can be a time to refuel more than just your body. It can be a way to tend gently to your inner self.

What do you (I) need in this moment? Can you give it to yourself?

We won’t always be able to give ourselves exactly what we need, just as we won’t always be able to cook exactly what we want (on Wednesday I would have killed for a BLT), but sometimes the asking is enough. Sometimes we just need to know that we’re listening—that our own inner needs are being heard (by us) and that they matter (on Wednesday there was no bacon or tomatoes in the house so I couldn’t conjure a BLT, but gosh did it feel good to know exactly what I was craving and to daydream about it… and, to be honest, the tuna melt that I ended up making was pretty damn delicious).

What do you (I) want and need in this moment?

Of course, sometimes what we think we want isn’t really what we need (we might want a whole box of ice cream sandwiches but really what we’re needing is rich emotional comfort). And sometimes what we think we need stamps out the powerful flames of our wanting (we might make a salad because we think we “should,” when in fact our body is wanting a burger). There’s a place in the middle, however, which some might call our intuition, where our wants and needs swirl together in a helix of support. Where our wanting stems from an inner need, not from our mental calculations or societal/cultural/familial conditioning.

As Hillary McBride explained in this podcast conversation, our intuition resides in the body, not in the mind. Eating alone can be a joyful place to start tuning in. The simple act of making lunch with intention—tapping into our desires and cravings, tuning into our wants and needs—becomes more than just a means to an end, but a moment of honest (oftentimes delicious) self care.

Share

Today’s recipe

These waffles have become one of my favorite lunches to eat alone. The recipe was inspired by a reader on From Scratch Fast, who recently commented on this Almond & Cassava Tortilla recipe:

This recipe is the bomb!!!! I have been searching for a wrap, bread, something recipe to overcome the craving for bread. I make this recipe exactly except when I put this in a waffle maker I use a little more water for a bit thinner batter. They are wonderful as a waffle, a good sub for a hamburger bun, toast, or a wrap. Thank you, thank you!! -Marjorie

My mind was blown… waffles???!!! I immediately had to experiment. The grain-free batter is made with just a few ingredients (with no eggs, leavening agents or flour), which I usually mix in a blender but simplified by using a bowl and a whisk. The batter gets ladled right into a waffle maker, so there’s no fussing with spreading, shaping or flipping. The nooks and crannies turn golden and crispy, while the center becomes tender. A touch of granulated garlic gives them a hint of savoriness, but the flavor is fairly neutral, making the waffles perfect for dunking into dips or serving as the base for a range of different toppings.

I’ve had an ongoing stash the freezer, which I’ll reheat as a quick and easy lunch. Perhaps I’ll top them with a zippy salad, or with a tangle of sautéed greens and/or vegetables (with some yogurt or cheese and something crunchy on top), or I’ll serve them with a mound of hummus, drizzled generously with olive oil and sprinkled with za’atar (and crispy chickpeas, if I have them) because, as I’ve mentioned before, I love a picnic lunch of dips, and I love eating with my hands. There are a million ways you can eat these waffles however—even as buns!—and I’ve included some suggestions below.

With a bit of intention, the meal turns into something greater than just lunch—it’s a time to tend to me, to dip my toes into pleasure, and to nourish myself with care and compassion.

How to serve the waffles:

Eat them like flatbreads, dunked into hummus and other creamy dips

Serve them as at the base for salads (it’s like a reverse-engineered crouton)

Top them with sautéed greens or other vegetables (I love something creamy on top, like yogurt or cheese, then something crunchy, like crispy chickpeas or chopped nuts)

Top them with greens and fried eggs

Top them with cottage cheese, tomatoes and chives

Make mini waffles and eat them like buns

A quick favor! If you’re appreciating today’s newsletter would you mind clicking the heart in the upper left corner (or bottom left corner, if you’re on mobile)? It helps others find this newsletter, but more importantly, it lets me know you’re there, a real human on the other side, forging a web of connection. ❤️

You can download a PDF of the recipe below (I’ve also included text and JPEG versions of the recipe at the bottom of this page):

Savory Almond & Cassava Waffles 621KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I’d love to hear your thoughts and/or questions in the comments! What are your go-to meals to eat alone?

Leave a comment

Wishing you a wonderful weekend, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

Instagram | TikTok | Recipe Index | More Recipes | Cookbooks | Classes

Almond & Cassava Savory Waffles (Grain-Free, Vegan)

If you’re craving quick substance (without gluten, grains, eggs or dairy), these five ingredient savory waffles, which come together in less than 10 minutes, are a delicious revelation. The recipe is adapted from my Almond & Cassava Tortillas/Wraps and have a crisp exterior and soft center with a barely-there garlic flavor. You can top them with salads, sautéed greens and/or vegetables; you dunk them into hummus and dips; and you can even use them as sandwich/slider buns. The waffles themselves have a mild flavor, so it’s all about the toppings (or fillings). They’re at their crispiest when they’re still warm, so eat them right away or make them ahead and reheat them (they freeze beautifully). Feel free to get creative, adding fresh herbs or other spices to the batter!

Makes: 6-8(ish) waffles, depending on your waffle maker and the size of the waffles | Prep time: 5 minutes

1 cup (100g) almond flour

1 cup (140g) cassava flour (I use Bob’s Red Mill brand)

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

3/4 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon granulated garlic or garlic power

1 1/2 cups water

1/4 cup neutral vegetable oil, such as avocado or grapeseed oil

Cooking spray or oil, for waffle maker

Preheat a waffle maker to medium-high heat.

In a large bowl, whisk together the almond flour, cassava flour, sea salt, sugar, and granulated garlic. In a liquid measuring cup, whisk together the water and oil. Pour the water mixture over the dry ingredients and whisk until smooth.

Spray the waffle maker with cooking spray or coat it lightly with oil. Scoop the batter into the waffle maker—I have a Belgian waffle maker and use a scant 1/2 cup of batter per waffle (but the amount you use will depend on the size of waffles you’re making). For burger buns, use 3-4 tablespoons of batter per waffle. Cook the waffles until golden brown (the timing will depend on the waffle maker model you have).

Transfer the waffles to a plate or sheet pan. They’re the crispiest when still warm, so if you’re topping them eat them right away or you can reheat them in a 400˚F (200˚C) before serving. If you’re making burger buns they’re delicious at room temperature (they’ll lose their crispiness, but work as buns).

Do Ahead: The cooled waffles can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 day or they can frozen for up to 3 months. Reheat them in a toaster oven (or warm oven) until crisp.

Tips: