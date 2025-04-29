Hello my dears!

The soup gets its lush, creamy texture from cashews, which also provide a boost of protein. It’s loaded with broccoli and spinach, with depth of flavor from green curry paste. Miso paste provides even more umami richness (and an added boost to gut health), and a splash of fresh lime juice brightens everything up. The green soup is richly nutritious and deeply satisfying—it’s a delicious way to support whole body and liver health.

The strange evolution of an asparagus salad recipe

When we were in Arizona over spring break we had lunch at Chula Seafood, an outstanding fish market/restaurant in Scottsdale. I ordered their Mediterranean bowl (delicious) which included pickled golden raisins—they were sweet and tart and completely made the dish, balancing the garlicky hummus and spicy fish. I knew I wanted to incorporate them into a recipe so bookmarked them in my brain.

Later that week I saw Hetty Lui McKinnon ’s Asparagus and Avocado Salad and bookmarked that too (on my computer).

This is the time of year when I buy asparagus on impulse every week. No matter what’s on my grocery list, asparagus is going into my cart (as long as it looks firm and fresh). Usually I grill or roast it to serve as a side dish (drizzle it with just a touch of olive oil, sprinkle it with granulated garlic, and finish it with a spritz of lemon juice) or blanch it to toss into salads or pasta (boil it in salted water until bright green and crisp-tender then chill it in an ice bath to retain the color) but last week, as I stood in front of my open fridge pondering what to make for lunch, I remembered Hetty’s recipe. It was 78 degrees outside, my windows and back door were flung open, a bundle of fresh asparagus was eying me from the bottom shelf, and salad was the answer.

Instead of going in a soy-ginger direction like Hetty’s recipe, I decided to go for fresh lemon juice, good olive oil, a pile of shaved parmesan and toasted nuts. However, when I took the first bite something was missing. **THE PICKLED RAISINS** There they were, tucked inside my brain, just waiting to come out.

This is a salad I eat with a spoon

My version of “quick pickled raisins” is as easy as you can get—simply soak raisins in a bit of Sherry vinegar (or you can use red wine vinegar, but Sherry vinegar is richer and sweeter) until they plump up. You can do this ahead, or if you’re short on time, you can heat the vinegar first then pour it over the raisins to plump them up faster (save the vinegar for dressings).

Into the salad the raisins went, providing the perfect counterpoint to the slightly bitter asparagus, crunchy nuts and salty cheese. I ate it straight out of the bowl with a spoon, with a chunk of buttered bread for mopping up the dressing, but it would be a joyful side dish to just about anything (see more serving suggestions below!).

Inspiration = Ease

So often I want to plan my life. It feels good for my mind to be in control (oh how my brain wanted to immediately write out a recipe using pickled raisins just for the sake of getting it done). But when I allow inspiration to come to me instead of forcing it, there’s so much more flow and joy to be found. I’ve come to realize that inspiration will always find me, as long as I’m open to it. It’s taken me years to trust this process (I’m still working on it). Something I’ve found helpful and often repeat to myself is: Flow, don’t force.

When I allow things to unfold in their own time instead of trying to force them, my life is filled with more ease. Even more, I open the door to surprise and delight.

So here we are, with a DIY salad that I hope will spark a bit of inspiration for you too. Ooooh, as I wrote that I had the idea of swapping out the asparagus for barely blanched garden peas. Or green beans. Or even raw celery?? Or what about shaved fennel and thinly sliced snap peas? Holy sh$$, inspiration has struck again!

How to serve the asparagus and pickled raisin salad:

Eat it straight out of the bowl (with a spoon!)

Serve it as a side dish to meats, fish, eggs… you name it

Spoon it over whipped ricotta toasts as meal or appetizer

Pile it over pounded chicken breasts, paillard style

Asparagus & Pickled Raisin Spoon Salad

This salad is all about finding balance in contrasts, featuring bitter raw asparagus, sweet pickled yellow raisins, earthy nuts and creamy shaved or crumbled cheese. You’ll want to use the freshest asparagus you can find (when it’s at its sweetest). If your asparagus is on the older side, I recommend blanching it first, which will temper its bitterness (cook the trimmed spears in boiling water until they’re just crisp-tender, transfer them to an ice bath, then pat dry). This is less of a recipe and more of a technique—there’s no right or way to make the salad, just a way that tastes good to you. I encourage you to ditch measurements for exploration. Hone into your palate, experiment, and play!

1/4 cup golden raisins

Sherry or red wine vinegar

1 garlic clove, smashed

1/2 juicy lemon (or more to taste)

1(ish) teaspoon honey

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2(ish) tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 pound thin asparagus

2(ish) tablespoons chopped fresh herbs, such as chives, mint, basil, and/or tarragon

Aleppo pepper or red pepper flakes

Shaved parmesan or crumbled feta

2-3(ish) tablespoons finely chopped chopped toasted nuts, such as pistachios, walnuts or pecans

Place the raisins in a small bowl and pour in just enough vinegar to come to the top (the raisins don’t need to be completely covered). Let the raisins sit to plump up in the vinegar (you can expedite this process by heating the vinegar first).

Rub the garlic clove along the bottom and sides of a wide, shallow bowl. Squeeze in the juice from 1/2 lemon, and add the honey. Season with salt and pepper and whisk until smooth. Whisk in the olive oil, aiming for about the same amount of lemon juice.

Trim off the woody ends of the asparagus, then cut the stalks crosswise into 1/4-inch rounds. Drop the asparagus into the bowl with the dressing (you can remove the garlic clove if you’d like) and add the herbs and Aleppo pepper. Season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Throw in a good amount of cheese and add a handful of chopped nuts. Drain the raisins (saving the vinegar for future salads) and add them to the salad. Fold gently to combine. Taste and adjust the seasonings to please your palate. Garnish with more shaved cheese and chopped nuts before serving.

You can download a printable PDF of the recipe here:

