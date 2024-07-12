Today we’re transforming grilled eggplant and zucchini into a spectacular side dish using a few pantry staples.

Happy Friday, friends!

As I mentioned last week, our garden is currently swimming in zucchini and summer squash (we got home from vacation on Tuesday and harvested almost a dozen, two of which are the size of my arm). While last week I shared a slew of ways to use them, today’s recipe is actually my go-to. It features grilled zucchini and eggplant slices, which get the star treatment with tahini, lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, za’atar, pine nuts, and a flurry of fresh herbs. The result is a dynamic balance of smoky, tart, sweet, bitter and bright.

This is more of a concept than a strict recipe—in fact, it’s barely a recipe at all. There’s no need to measure the toppings. Instead, taste as you go, discovering your own preferences. I talked about the power of discernment two weeks ago, which allows us to sift and sort through what we like and what we don’t like without the weight of “good” vs “bad.” There’s no right or wrong way to assemble this dish, just a way that tastes good to you.

Knowing our desires

For many of us, knowing our own preferences isn’t always automatic or easy. Some years ago, after spending almost two decades cooking for other people (including my picky kids), I found I had lost track of my own desires. I no longer knew what I liked and didn’t like—my preferences were swirled up with those I cooked for like cheese in scrambled eggs. Even more (this is hard to admit), they were influenced by my professional colleages and by social media trends. There was a whole period of my life where I refused to buy pre-grated parmesan because it “wasn’t nearly as delicious as freshly grated.” But I freaking love pre-grated parmesan and always have. I just couldn’t admit it.

When we lose track of our own preferences, we lose track of ourselves. When we don’t know what we truly, authentically like or crave, we can’t give ourselves (or we deny ourselves) what we truly, authentically desire. It also becomes easier to cast judgements on people who don’t follow social trends (e.g. snubbing our noses at shoppers who buy pre-grated parm… eeek).

Sometimes it takes practice to discover (or rediscover) our own preferences. Cooking is wonderful place to practice. We taste. We pause. We adjust. There’s no perfect end result, just a dish that tastes good enough in this moment.

Grilled Eggplant & Zucchini with Tahini & Pomegranate Molasses

For this dish, there are a few variables at play that you get to play with, adjusting as you go. You can either use plain tahini or this Creamy Tahini Sauce. If using plain tahini, note that some brands much more bitter (and less creamy) than others (see the tips), so give yours a taste and start light. Pomegranate molasses (which is boiled down pomegranate juice) provides sweetness, and a splash of fresh lemon juice brings everything into balance. Any tender fresh herbs will work on top, such as mint, dill, cilantro, parsley, and/or basil—if you can do a mix, all the better!

The platter is finished with a handful of toasted pine nuts for crunch, but you could opt for other toasted nuts/seeds, or even these Maple Pecans (yum). Serve the vegetables as a side dish to just about anything (such as this Yogurt Grilled Chicken), or pile them over cooked quinoa with seared halloumi or crumbled feta as a vegetarian main course.

This is a dish that I hope you will make your own. Taste, pause, adjust. Tune into your own desires. What tastes good to you?

Recipe tips:

Watch the recipe come together in this video:

As always if you have any questions about the recipe, please let me know. I love hearing from you.

Coming soon

We got home from Portugal this week, and I can’t wait to share details about the trip with you next week!

I hope you have a wonderful weekend, my friends. Remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

These grilled eggplant and zucchini slices get the star treatment with with tahini, lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, za’atar, pine nuts, and a flurry of fresh herbs. The result is a dynamic balance of smoky, tart, sweet, bitter and bright. It’s more of a concept than a strict recipe, and I encourage you to make the dish your own. You can either use plain tahini or this Creamy Tahini Sauce. If using plain tahini, note that some brands much more bitter (and less creamy) than others (see the tips), so give yours a taste and start light. Pomegranate molasses (which is boiled down pomegranate juice) provides sweetness, and a splash of fresh lemon juice brings everything into balance. Any tender fresh herbs will work on top, such as mint, dill, cilantro, parsley, and/or basil—if you can do a mix, all the better! The grilled vegetables (without the toppings) can sit at room temperature for up to 2 hours, then you can finish the dish right before serving, making this an excellent side dish for entertaining.

Serves: 4 | Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free

1 medium eggplant (1 pound), trimmed and cut crosswise into 1/2-inch thick slices

2 medium zucchini (1 pound), trimmed and cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch thick slices

Salt

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

Aleppo pepper (or freshly ground black pepper)

1/2 medium lemon

Tahini (well stirred) or Creamy Tahini Sauce

Pomegranate molasses

Za’atar

1/2-ish cup (just eyeball it) coarsely chopped fresh herbs, such as mint, dill, parsley and/or basil

2-ish tablespoons toasted pine nuts (just eyeball it)

Preheat a grill to medium-high heat (450-500˚F/230-260˚C).

Spread the eggplant and zucchini slices out onto 2 baking sheets (keep them separate) and sprinkle them with salt on both sides. Let them sit at room temperature for 15 minutes. Blot the vegetables dry with paper towels on both sides (the salt will cause liquid to rise to the surface, and blotting them dry will make for easier grilling and will reduce bitterness).

Drizzle the eggplant with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, turning to coat all sides, and drizzle the zucchini with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, turning to coat all sides. Season with Aleppo pepper.

Clean and oil the grill grates.

Arrange the eggplant and zucchini slices on the grill. Cover and cook until grill marks form on the bottom, then flip and cook until grill marks form on the other side, about 3-4 minutes per side (don’t overcook the zucchini, otherwise it will turn mushy). Transfer the vegetables to a baking sheet. Arrange the zucchini in a single layer, but pile the eggplant rounds into 2 tall towers. Cover the eggplant towers with foil and let them sit for 5 minutes (this will steam the eggplant slices, ensuring they cook through). Do Ahead: The grilled vegetables can sit at room temperature for up to 2 hours before serving. After five minutes, spread the eggplant rounds into a single layer.

Arrange the grilled vegetable slices on a serving platter. Squeeze the juice from 1/2 lemon over top (if using the Creamy Tahini Sauce, go lighter on the lemon juice, since there’s lemon in the sauce). Drizzle the vegetables with with a bit of tahini or Creamy Tahini Sauce and pomegranate molasses (use your instincts, knowing that people can always add more at the table). Sprinkle the platter with Za’atar and scatter the fresh herbs over top. Garnish with the pine nuts.

If you’d like, serve the vegetables with more of the pomegranate molasses and tahini on the side, so people can gussy up their plates as desired.