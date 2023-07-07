Happy Friday, friends! Today I’m sharing sweet-and-salty marinated pork or chicken kebabs with a peanut soba noodle salad that’s punched up with sweet bell pepper, crunchy cucumber and a load of cilantro and/or mint. A creamy peanut dressing integrates everything, while a jolt of sriracha wakes the party up. It’s an easy dinner that begs to be eaten outdoors.

Grocery shopping (can suck)

For most of my life, grocery shopping was a chore, and a time-consuming one at that (can anyone relate?). Since I cook for a living—coupled with the fact that I do one major shop per week—my lists are extensive. For years my sole mission was to get out of the store as quickly as possible. I’m just going to say it—grocery shopping was a pain-in-the-a$$.

Intentional shopping

I recently wrapped up my intentional eating series, which I shared in my podcast earlier this week. In case you missed it, intentional eating is cooking and eating with intention, as an act of self care. It’s not about what you’re eating, but how you’re eating. I described a simple practice that I use before I pick up my chef’s knife to start dinner and before I start eating, which I nicknamed BESTT: Breathe, Engage Your Senses, Set and Intention, Thank your Food, Thank your body.

At some point I realized that I could apply the BESTT practice to grocery shopping. This was a serious game changer for me. As discussed in last week’s newsletter, we have the power to change our lives by “…changing the way we do things rather than what we do” - Edward Espe Brown. In other words, most of us have the power to choose how grocery shopping will look in our lives. Once I shifted my perspective and started having more intention with shopping, it no longer felt like a chore (at least, not all the time). In fact, if I allow it, it can be pretty damn pleasurable.

I recognize this is a major privilege. Many people do not have choice when it comes to where they buy their food. Many people have kids with them as they shop (who always want to buy everything- I’ve been there). Time is tight for all of us. But if you’re lucky enough to have choice, you can decide where you shop and be deeply grateful for the privilege of buying food to feed yourself and your family.

It takes just a few seconds of intention

Here’s my process (it only takes a few seconds). When I arrive at the grocery store, before I get out of my car, I take two deep breaths, calming my body. I look around and engage my senses. I then set an intention. This totally depends on my mood. Often it’s “I will find the best foods for my body,” or “I will slow down” (I’m admittedly a perpetual hurrier). Sometimes if I’m feeling annoyed, I’ll set an intention to welcome patience, or to connect with people in the store (I’m always surprised at how a simple smile from a stranger can lift my mood).

Finally, I give thanks for the fact that I’m able to buy food to nourish me and my family, and that I have access to a wide selection. This is a huge privilege—many people don’t have the power of choice when it comes to where they shop or what’s available. It’s something I’m conscious of and deeply grateful for.

When I enter the store from this place of gratitude and intention, I’m present and open. Instead of racing to get to the check-out line, I’ve come to enjoy the process of selecting foods. I take the time to pick out vegetables that look the freshest, instead of just grabbing what’s closest at hand. I feel into which ingredients resonate with my body (and take note: it doesn’t matter if the foods I choose come from a box, bag or the produce section—it’s not about judgement).

I’ve also become more intentional about where I shop (again, this is a massive privilege, and one that I don’t take lightly). If I have the time, I drive the extra few miles to the supermarket that’s quieter and calmer. Also, if I can, I buy meat, fish and produce at our local butcher shop, fish store and farmer’s market, because they carry local products that are raised with care, and because it’s fun chatting with the owners and supporting their small businesses. We’re also part of a farm share, and we grow vegetables in our garden in the summer. It feels good knowing that I’m buying food deliberately, consciously, and for the betterment of my body and the earth.

This isn’t to say I’m perfect. Just like with cooking, there are days when I’m speeding and impatient and I go right back to that place of rushing and stress. But if I remember to pause, to breathe, to give thanks and to be intentional, then there’s much more peace to be found in shopping. It feels like time invested in my well-being instead of a chore that I need to check off my to-do list.

A simple practice

My invitation to you this week is to look at your perception of grocery shopping. If you find it mundane or annoying or even stressful, perhaps you can apply some of the BESTT practices to the process. Take a deep breath, set an intention for how you want shopping to feel, and see what happens.

(And p.s., if you live with other people, ask them to help you put away the food once you get home!!)

Pork or Chicken Kebabs with Peanut Noodle Salad

This is one of those easy dinners that goes BIG on flavor and texture (aka, my favorite kind of meal). You can use either pork tenderloin or chicken thighs for the sweet-and-salty marinated kebabs (although, if you’re feeding vegetarians, the peanut noodles are delicious all on their own).