Hello my loves,

One of you wonderful paid subscribers requested a fall entertaining menu (Sheena, I see you 💚), so here you go! As always, my entertaining menus can be mostly prepped ahead, because once my people arrive I want to be able to relax and hang with them instead of stressing out at the stove. This menu features a make-ahead appetizer (that might just steal the show), a main course (with two options—one for meat eaters and one for vegetarians), and a rustic dessert that’s perfect to linger over. I’ve also included a complete prep list and game plan so that you can take the guesswork out of timing!