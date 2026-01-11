Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD

Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie Hoffman's avatar
Maggie Hoffman
4d

Loved our conversation and I hope your tour is really full of joy, Nicki!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nicki Sizemore
Nicole Gulotta's avatar
Nicole Gulotta
2d

I just ordered my copy, can't wait to read it!

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nicki Sizemore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture