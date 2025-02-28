This Sheet Pan Chicken Caesar Salad is the perfect bridge season meal (for when you can’t take another day of winter), featuring tender roasted broccoli, crunchy chickpeas, juicy warm chicken, and a rich and creamy dressing. It’s sumptuous but bright and comes together in under 30 minutes.

Hello my dears,

We spent last week on the coast of Nicaragua for winter break. It was a rare trip where I didn’t have to plan a thing (aside from buying plane tickets) as our friends won a house in a school fundraising auction and invited us to join. I arrived with zero expectations, which I discovered (as the planner of my family) is a delightful way to travel. We spent the week swimming, eating loads of fresh fruit (including some I’d never heard of), hunting for shells, exploring local towns and villages, discovering new foods, releasing baby turtles into the ocean (oh. my. goodness), and refueling on all levels (you can see some pics here). It wasn’t perfect, as no trips are, but it was exactly what we needed (especially after being holed up at home for most of January and February due to All. The. Sickness).

Travel has always nourished me on a deep, soul level. There’s a part of me that craves exploration and that seeks a wider perspective on the world (I was an anthropology major in college and have always been fascinated by different cultures, landscapes, people and foods). However, there are many ways we can refill our cups, and most don’t require us to even leave our homes. I’m therefore so excited to be announcing a new series called Whole Life Nourishment, exploring how we can nourish ourselves not just with food, but in all areas of our lives.

In these live classes (eee!!), streamed right here on Substack, I’ll be sharing the practices, rituals and recipes that bring my life more grounding and joy—these will be real-life explorations into how we can nourish not just our bodies, but also our minds and spirits. The classes will differ from the podcast episodes in that they will offer tangible tips and teachings, and they’ll be streamed live!

My intention for this series is to provide you with a loving space to reconnect with yourself, quieting the external noise in order to go inward and refuel your whole self. The classes will also give us an opportunity to join together as a community, supporting each other, learning together, and growing our light as individuals and as a collective. This practice of turning inward together feels more vital than ever in a world that is becoming increasingly chaotic and loud. As I wrote a couple of weeks ago in this post, “Our state of being—our physical, emotional, and spiritual health, right now—shapes our future.” Let’s nourish ourselves richly so that we have the fuel to create the world we wish to see.

For now, the classes will be streamed live on the first Thursday of every month at 11am ET (TBD, let’s see how things flow), but if you can’t make it live you will also receive a recorded playback. The series will be free for all paid subscribers as a heartfelt thank you for being the bedrock of this business—it truly couldn’t happen without you (if you’d like to join, you can upgrade your account anytime at the link below, and thank you!).

I’m so excited (and totally nervous) to announce that the first class will be next week on Thursday, March 7th at 11am ET! In the class, I’ll be sharing my intentional cooking process, designed to bring more presence, ease and pleasure into the kitchen, and we’ll be making this sheet-pan caesar salad. You can either cook along with me, or you can simply watch and enjoy. For those of you who’d like to cook with me, I’ve attached a shopping list below (we can make lunch together, or for you west coasters, you can prep the salad with us then toss it together at lunch… or eat it for breakfast?).

I’d LOVE to see you there. I’ll share all of the details next week (including the link to join the class), but in the meantime, please save the date!

SAVE THE DATE: First ever live class, Thursday, March 7th at 11am ET

The recipe

This week has given us the first tiny taste of spring. Temperatures rose into the fifties, and while I’ll still be enjoying all the stews and soups well into March, my body has started craving brighter flavors. This salad is exactly the kind of meal I’ve been craving (my whole family loves it). It features warm components for balance (I’m not ready for completely raw meals yet!), and it gets made mostly in the oven in under 30 minutes. A few tricks give it incredible flavor.