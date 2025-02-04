Hello my dears,

How are you? Like really, how are you? Maybe we can all take a second, right now, to tune in. What’s percolating in your heart? There’s no right answer of course. I’m writing this very early on a gray morning (it’s the Friday before you’ll receive this, and I just found out that the kids have a three hour delay due to freezing rain, and yet… it’s not raining?). Hmm, there’s a waft of melancholy in the air. I see you, and it’s okay to be here. My body is calling for comfort—warmth and tea and perhaps a warmed muffin from the freezer (yes). I pull my sweatshirt hood over my head, because it’s warm and fuzzy. I put my hand on my heart. Here I am.

Wherever you are, and whatever is in your heart, you are welcome here. I honor all of you.

That was not how I expected to start this newsletter, but since I needed it, perhaps you did too.

So, a little bird told me there was a big football game on Sunday. Since I have nothing new to say about the Super Bowl (the food will always be why I show up), I’m re-sharing my post from last year, which features my favorite game day eats (but you don’t need a football game to make them). Whatever your plans for the weekend, I hope you’ll take some time to tune in. Honor where you’re at. Nurture yourself. Play more. Celebrate the tiny things (like, this steaming tea that I just poured).

I’m sending loads of love this week. I’ll be back on Friday with a sweet new recipe that is perfect for celebrating—no special occasion needed. Stay tuned!

xx, Nicki

Addendum: Last night (today is Monday) we made the Slow Cooker Beef Mole Tacos from my book for dinner. I froze 2 cups of the shredded meat, which we’re going to use to make loaded nachos on the Super Bowl (yessss), along with this cottage cheese dip and the wings and brownies below. Just thought I’d share!

Last night’s shredded beef mole tacos will become Sunday night’s loaded nachos.

I am not a football person, even though I grew up in Illinois with a dad and two older brothers who were (are) die-hard Bears fans. However, I do love a good game day spread, and in my house we still cook up the classics and turn on the game (even though I can’t tell a linebacker from the defensive line… or are they the same thing? who knows). While our menu changes every year, I’ve included our favorites below, from the best-ever slow cooker chili (trust me on this), to sliders, dips, and more (just don’t forget the brownies!!).

Football is a strange sport, and it’s a strange time to be celebrating men (exclusively, men) who make millions of dollars butting heads (literally). And this isn’t even to get into the commercialization of the thing (and literally all the commercials). But I’m not judging the game, truly—I have many friends who love it—it’s just to say that if, like me, you find yourself tucked into the corner of your couch on Sunday with a book and a plate of dip and wings, quietly enjoying the nostalgia of the moment while ignoring the rest, that’s okay too.

Super Bowl Faves