Grain-Free Blueberry Banana Muffins + Gifting Ourselves (with Presence)

These tender blueberry muffins taste like they’ve been kissed by banana bread, featuring a supremely moist crumb with pockets of juicy berries. They’re also grain-free, naturally sweetened and vegan friendly.

Hello my dears!

I’ve made so many muffins in my career, many of which I adore (these lemon poppyseed cuties, these sunshine babes, and these carrot cake darlings are all at the top of the list), but these blueberry banana muffins are my new obsession. Not just because they taste like the sweet little offspring of classic blueberry muffins and banana bread (a happy marriage indeed), but also because they’re hearty, wholesome and so easy to whip together—no special equipment needed. I made three batches last week because my family was devouring them so quickly. But really, I made them for me.

I’ve written about this before, but perhaps more than any other food, muffins make me happy. Maybe it’s because peeling back the parchment liner feels like unwrapping a little gift, or maybe it’s because buried somewhere in my subconscious muffins are linked to sweet childhood memories (after all, they were one of the first recipes I mastered when I was about six, stirred together out of a box mix that came with a tiny silver can of blueberries). Muffins always bring me joy.

While I love muffins with breakfast, my favorite way to eat them is in the afternoon, smeared with a touch of salted butter and paired with a cup of tea. When I do this with intention, the muffin becomes a habit disrupter—a signal to stop working and doing, going about my day on auto-pilot, and to drop in. To slow down. To get present.

“Take a deep breath, my girl,” the muffin seems to whisper. “Settle here.”

There’s power in our presence. As I was drafting this newsletter, I came across this quote from Chani Nicholas: “The more we’re rooted in the present moment, the more connected we are to our agency and possibility.” I love that part about agency. When we’re fully present, we’re able to return home to our own power instead of being swept away in our thoughts, worries or fears, or in the thoughts, worries and fears of others.

The kitchen is a great place to practice presence, not as a way to escape what’s happening in our lives, but as a way to reconnect to ourselves and to the fabric of this physical world. After all, one of the best ways to get present is to drop into our senses. We feel, taste, smell, observe and listen in order to quiet the mind and open to possibility. We practice presence so that we can tune into our bodies and nourish ourselves physically, emotionally, and even spiritually, emerging as fuller versions of ourselves.

And, we practice presence because it makes life so much more delicious.

Try it. Peel back the parchment wrapper, moving slowly and intentionally. Tear the muffin apart with your fingers. Taste with your eyes closed (do you pick up the hint of banana? the juicy pop of blueberries?). Bask in this moment—this second. Invite pleasure to lift you up a notch. This moment will feed the next moment, so don’t take it lightly. (In fact, it might be the most important thing you do all day.)

Nourishing ourselves with presence and intention is not an escape—it’s a reset. It allows us to return home to ourselves so that we can re-enter the world grounded, fed, and ready for whatever comes our way.

This week, my invitation is to give yourself the gift of nourishment. Whether it’s with these muffins, or a hot brewed cup of coffee, or a creamy bowl of oatmeal, or a granola bar pulled from your desk drawer, allow yourself to pause. Gift yourself a few minutes of pure presence. Come back home, to you.

To our LA friends

Winter dinner inspiration

In my podcast episode this week with Jenny Rosenstrach we dove into easy ways to make winter vegetables taste delicious and become the star of the meal (also, I can’t wait to try the beet salad she featured in her newsletter this week). For more vegetarian inspiration, check out last week’s Mole Crusted Cauliflower Tacos. In more weeknight dinner news, this week I made a version of this Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup after my little one got sick, along with clean-out-the-fridge veggie quesadillas and these Banh Mi Turkey Burgers, which are always a family favorite. Tonight we’re having the Squash Curry with Cilantro, Apple & Cashew Chutney from my book, Fresh Flavors for Slow Cooker, as it’s my daughter’s school play (she’s an elephant in the Jungle Book!) and we’ll all be eating at different times (gotta love the slow cooker for nights like these).

Grain-Free Blueberry Banana Muffins

This recipe was inspired by a reader who requested baked goods that could be made egg-free and dairy-free (btw, paid subscribers can request recipes!). You have the option of using eggs in the batter or you can use egg replacer (I recommend Bob’s Red Mill Egg Replacer). The egg-free muffins will be a bit more delicate but have a fabulous soufflé-like crumb.

The muffins also happen to be grain-free, made with just almond flour and a touch of arrowroot (for structure), which gives them a supremely tender tender, and they’re sweetened with just mashed banana and maple syrup. They freeze beautifully, so you might want to make a double batch.

Recipe tips:

My number one tip for baking success (especially when using alternative flours) is to invest in an inexpensive kitchen scale . It’s far more accurate than measuring cups, and far easier too!

It’s best to use a light colored muffin tin, especially when baking with nut flours, as dark tins can cause muffins to darken too quickly. If you use a dark pan, check the muffins early.

To make the muffins dairy-free, use vegan butter (or coconut oil) and dairy-free milk.

For egg-free muffins, use egg replacer (I’ve tested them with Bob’s Red Mill brand , which works well).

I use frozen wild blueberries in the muffins, which we always on hand, but you can swap in fresh blueberries if you prefer.

You can download a PDF of the recipe here (I’ve also included text and JPEG versions of the recipe below):

Wishing you a wonderful weekend, my loves. Remember to pause, get present, and nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

Grain-Free Blueberry Banana Muffins

Makes: 12 muffins | Vegan Option

Dry Ingredients

2 3/4 cups (275g) almond flour

1/4 cup (32g) arrowroot flour or cornstarch

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

Wet Ingredients

2 large eggs (or the equivalent of 2 eggs using Bob’s Red Mill brand egg replacer —follow the package instructions)

1/2 cup (118g) mashed banana (from 1 over-ripe banana)

1/4 cup maple syrup (or you can use honey)

1/4 cup milk (regular or dairy-free)

1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

1/4 cup (4 tablespoons/57g) unsalted butter or vegan butter, melted and cooled slightly

1 cup frozen wild blueberries (or fresh berries)

Mix the dry ingredients

Preheat the oven to 350˚F (175˚C). Line 12 muffin cups with parchment liners.

In a large bowl, whisk together the almond flour, arrowroot flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt. If the almond flour is clumpy, use your fingers to break up the clumps.

Mix the wet ingredients

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs (or egg replacer), mashed banana, maple syrup, milk, and vanilla. Whisk in the melted butter.

Combine and bake

Pour the wet ingredients over the dry ingredients and stir with a rubber spatula to combine. Working quickly in just a few strokes, fold in the frozen blueberries (if you stir too much the berries will turn the batter blue, which is not necessarily a bad thing but just something to keep in mind!).

Scoop the batter into the prepared muffin cups (an ice cream scoop with a lever works great for this). Bake the muffins until they’re golden brown on top and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 26-30 minutes (if using egg replacer, bake the muffins for 25 minutes).

Let the muffins cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a rack and let them cool for at least 10 minutes. Serve them warm or at room temperature (the egg-free muffins will be softer and should be cooled completely before eating).

Storage: The muffins can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for 1 day or they can be refrigerated for up to 3 days (their texture will become more banana bread-like in the fridge). They can also frozen for up to 3 months.