Hello my dears,

How are you? As you’ll learn in Friday’s newsletter, sickness hit my family last week (thankfully we’re all well now and on Friday I’ll be featuring one of my favorite feel-better meals), so today I thought I’d share some things I’ve loved reading lately—all newsletters from other Substack writers—in case you too find yourself nestled in bed with a virus poking at your ribs (or nestled in bed relaxed and healthy, or sitting on a train, or standing at your counter, or swinging in hammock, or taking a walk—did you know that the Substack app can read posts aloud for you?). The pieces below have all brought me joy, or made me think, or, in the case of

’s post, made me salivate on my phone.

The News That Is “Breaking” Is Never Seeing Things Whole by The On Being Project . THIS. After a tumultuous week, this was steadying balm for my soul, exploring how we can “train our eyes and imaginations on the beauty and creativity that are so alive in our world,” instead of focusing solely on what feels dangerous and destructive.

Life is Short (and Strange). Why Wait Until You’re Dead to Overdress Your Winter Salads? By emily nunn . An existential look at why we do the things we do (or don’t do), and the beauty of over-dressing a hearty winter salad. As always, Emily’s posts make me laugh out loud, and I couldn’t agree with her more—winter salads are the time to go big on dressing!

Three Things, by Jenny Rosenstrach . The part about “optimizing boredom” at the bottom stuck with me all week, helping me to do nothing more often with less guilt. Also, congratulations to Jodi Boone, who won a copy of Jenny’s newest book in my podcast giveaway last week! (btw, check out the comments in the post for a ton of winter vegetable recipe inspiration.)

No Wonder We Grow Up to Be Wine Moms by Virginia Sole-Smith . A smart examination on why drinking is on the rise for middle aged women and how “dry January” can slip into diet culture when it becomes a question of morality. Reminder, there’s no morality around food. You do you (and let others do the same)!! (Since I know I’ll be asked, I enjoy weekend cocktails and wine and will continue as long as it feels good to do so—it’s personal; you do you.)

Not a Time for Hopelessness by Masha Schmidt . This is not a time for hopelessness, but a time to come together, tell our stories, care for one another, and remember why we’re here (and that we can do hard shit).

Get the most out of what to cook by Caroline Chambers . If Substack has you wondering, “where the hell do I find the recipes and posts?” this is a great overview. BTW, you can find all of my newsletter recipes, broken into easy-to-find categories, in my Recipe Index .

Just Don’t Call it a Dinner Party by Sarah Copeland . Community feels more important than ever right now—I’m talking real communion with fellow humans, not just likes and comments and texts. Sarah offers great tips for gathering with friends in a way that feels low-stress and easy.