Hello my dears,

How are you? It’s hard for me to believe that today is the first day of April, but I’m ready for it. Over the weekend we planted the peas in our garden (by we, I mean James, the real gardener in my house). We’ve had a vegetable garden for over a decade, but every year it still feels like magic when the first sprouts shoot up. To be honest, our garden peas rarely make it to the pot—they’re mostly eaten standing barefoot in the dirt by the trellis, opening the pods and slipping the sweet orbs straight into our mouths, tossing the green shells into the backyard. When it comes to cooking peas, I therefore rely on frozen bags, which is what we’ll be using in this week’s Whole Life Nourishment class (this Thursday, April 3rd at 11am ET!!), where we’ll be making Sweet Pea and Goat Cheese Tartines!

This week’s class is extra special, as I’ll be joined by award winning cookbook author turned Somatic Therapist Leanne Brown She’ll be sharing somatic practices that can help us turn everyday meals in richer acts of nourishment, pleasure and grounding.

For those of you who are new here, the live-streamed classes (held on the first Thursday of every month) explore how we can nourish our whole selves—bodies, minds and spirits. While the series is usually only open for paid subscribers, this class will be FREE for all subscribers as a community gift. You can add the event to your calendar at this link.

As I mentioned, we’ll be making sweet pea and goat cheese tartines, and I hope you can cook along with us too! I’ve included the recipe below (or, if you prefer to simply sit back and watch, you can absolutely do that instead). The class is a wonderful opportunity to be in community and engage in real time, but if you can’t make it I’ll be sending a replay on Friday.

Sweet Pea & Goat Cheese Tartines 417KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Important notes if you’ll be cooking with us:

Defrost the peas before joining the class (take the bag out of the freezer in the morning, or refrigerate it overnight).

Take the goat cheese out of the fridge to come to room temperature.

We’ll be making open-faced sandwiches (tartines) so grab a couple slices of your favorite bread and anything you’d like to garnish your tartines with!

The details:

When: Thursday, April 3 rd at 11am

Where: You can stream in on your phone, tablet or laptop

Topic: We’ll be exploring somatic techniques for turning simple meals into opportunities for grounding, presence and pleasure, and we’ll be making Sweet Pea & Goat Cheese Tartines

How to join the Class: Look for an email from me on Thursday at the time of the class, which will include a link to join. All you have to do is click the link to enter.

What I’ve been cooking (and dreaming about cooking) lately

Last week was a doozy but we still managed to whip up some mighty fine meals thanks to a stocked pantry (and a ten-year-old who cooked for us one night). Below are the no-fail recipes that got us through the week, including a new pasta that I know will become a staple, an easy supper that tastes like spring, a clean-out-the-fridge situation, my go-to dinner for entertaining and date nights, the best granola bars (that just happen to be grain-free), and a lightened up dessert that I’ll be making this weekend (hint: it starts with carrot and ends with cake).

One of my favorite spring desserts, and you’d never know it’s grain-free (and naturally sweetened)