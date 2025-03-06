Class Replay - Intentional Cooking and Sheet Pan Caesar Salad

Hello my dears,
Here’s a replay of today’s live Whole Life Nourishment Class if you missed it! We explored how to bring more intention, presence and joy into the cooking process and made my Sheet Pan Chicken & Broccoli Caesar Salad (as you’ll see, my lettuce strangely disappeared so I used kale instead… I might like it even better than lettuce!). It was SO FUN to be in community with you, and I can’t wait for more classes to come.
