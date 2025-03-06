Playback speed
Class Replay - Intentional Cooking and Sheet Pan Caesar Salad

A recording from Nicki Sizemore's live video
Nicki Sizemore
Mar 06, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Hello my dears,

Here’s a replay of today’s live Whole Life Nourishment Class if you missed it! We explored how to bring more intention, presence and joy into the cooking process and made my Sheet Pan Chicken & Broccoli Caesar Salad (as you’ll see, my lettuce strangely disappeared so I used kale instead… I might like it even better than lettuce!). It was SO FUN to be in community with you, and I can’t wait for more classes to come.

Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD
Whole Life Nourishment LIVE Classes
In this series we'll explore practices, rituals and recipes to help us find more grounding and joy—these will be real-life explorations into how we can nourish not just our bodies, but also our minds and spirits.
