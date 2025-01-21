Making the Best of Winter Vegetables + Weeknight Dinner Strategies

Thank you for being here and for listening! I’m so grateful for you. This ad-free podcast and newsletter couldn’t happen without community support, and if you find the work valuable, consider going paid. Paid subscribers have access to the full recipe archive, community threads, bonus content, and other fun perks (including discounts on my one-on-one sessions)—most importantly, they make all of this work possible. Big hugs, and thanks! ❤️

Hello my friends, and welcome back to the show!!

We’re heading into the depths of winter, and I don’t know about you, but for me it can be a challenging time to find inspiration in the kitchen, especially when cooking with vegetables. If you’ve been in a cooking rut, today’s episode is going to help you get out of it. I’m speaking with acclaimed food writer Jenny Rosenstrach who is the bestselling author of six books including Dinner: A Love Story, The Weekday Vegetarians, and her newest book The Weekday Vegetarians: Get Simple. She also writes the newsletter Dinner: A Love Story .

I’m giving away a free copy of Jenny’s new book, The Weekday Vegetarians: Get Simple! To enter to win, simply leave a comment with your favorite winter vegetable dish. Let’s inspire each other. (The offer is open to residents in the continental US.)

Jenny is the queen of weeknight vegetarian cooking, and in this episode we share recipe tips, cooking ideas, and weeknight dinner strategies for making the best of winter produce. The episode is packed with recipe inspiration, and Jenny also offers advice for making vegetarian cooking appeal to all eaters (even the meat lovers).

Be sure to stick around until the end, as Jenny shares three incredibly simple but profoundly effective tips for transforming cooking from a chore into a source of pleasure and joy.

