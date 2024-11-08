Hello my dears,

I’ve been planning on sending you my Thanksgiving menu, prep list and timeline today, along with my favorite Thanksgiving sides and desserts, although it feels weird to do so in the wake of this week’s election when so much feels Big and Unknown and maybe even Scary. But the reality is that we can’t cling to what isn’t—that will only hold us back. We must move forward, but we can do so deliberately and with intention. So, before we dive into all things Thanksgiving, I wanted to share something with you that’s been helpful for me this week, in case it helps you too.

While this might sound woo-woo, I occasionally use oracle cards as a tool when my life feels untethered or when I have a question that my mind can’t seem to process. I do not do this to tell the future (far from it) but rather as a tool reconnect me back into myself—to get out of my mind and into my heart. On Tuesday night (before the election results were in), I pulled a card from this deck. Here it is:

I am in service of love.

The card (which I later shared on Instagram) has been a reminder for me this week that I am not in service of fear, or hatred, or bigotry, or misogyny, or power, or righteousness. I am in service of Love.

This love is within all of us. It’s not something that we need to seek or have validated, and it’s not a love that will be affected by who is running this country. It’s a love that’s always available, and it’s a love that unites us. (In order to feel it, however, we need to get quiet—I eventually had to get off of social media this week, where my emotions were being flung about, and dig into grounding practices such as walking, meditating, journaling, and cooking.)

There are a million unknowns ahead of us, but in reality, there always will be. The best we can do right now is root into ourselves, root into the present moment, and root into community. We can shine our light together with courage, steadfastness, vulnerability, and creativity, refusing to allow fear of the unknown to dim our power.

No matter where you live or what your life situation looks like, my invitation for you this week is to root yourself in love. Nourish yourself richly (in all ways) so that if/when the time comes for action, we will be grounded, fed, and ready.

The Holidays (are almost here)

This year, more than ever, I’m inviting the holiday season to be a reciprocal relationship—an equal exchange instead of a one-sided affair. Instead of just doing and doing and doing (which always leads to overwhelm and exhaustion), I’m inviting the next two months to be a time of nourishment. This nourishment can come in the smallest of joys—the smell of roasting nuts, candles on the table, books on the couch, creation in the kitchen, connection to others, connection to ourselves.

As we tip off down the slope towards the holidays, can we make a pact that if at any time we feel tired or spent, we will rest? That if we don’t have the energy for something, we will say no? That we will tend to ourselves first, stoking that flame of love within us, so that we feel rooted and nourished, no matter what comes our way? Let’s do this, together, my loves.

My Very Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

Below I’ve featured my very favorite Thanksgiving side dishes and desserts (the best part of the meal!), all of which can be mostly prepped ahead. They also all just happen to be gluten-free, but nobody will know. I’ve also attached my full Thanksgiving menu, prep list and timeline (including my favorite turkey recipe), which I hope will help you find more ease this season. ❤️

Cornbread Stuffing: Technically a dressing, since it doesn’t get stuffed inside the bird, this stuffing is savory and just a touch sweet, with crispy edges and a moist, tender center. Probably my favorite thing on the table.

Sweet Potato Soufflé: This make-ahead sweet potato soufflé is luscious and light in the center, with a cheesy topping. It’s a complete showstopper.

Brown Butter Roasted Acorn Squash Slices: These roasted squash wedges get tossed in a brown butter vinegar sauce (which inspired the Brussels Sprouts Galette below!) and are finished with chopped hazelnuts and parsley. Insanely delicious.

Brussels Sprouts & Gruyere Galette: Speaking of that galette, it would be a stunning appetizer or vegetarian centerpiece. This Butternut Squash Galette is also a holiday fave.

Potato Puree: You don’t need heavy cream or gobs of butter for the creamiest, dreamiest mashed potatoes.

Swiss Chard Gratin: This make-ahead gratin is both gluten-free and vegan, with a creamy coconut sauce that gets a hint of sparkle from ginger and garlic.

Cranberry Walnut Sauce: My second favorite thing on the Thanksgiving table. This is the only version I ever make!

Cranberry Scones: [BREAKFAST BONUS] You’re still going to need breakfast! Use your leftover cranberries in these tender, flaky scones, which feature a crunchy orange glaze.

Pumpkin Custards: These individual pumpkin custards are easier than a pie, with a sumptuous texture. Top them with a dollop of whipped cream and these maple pecans (ooooh, I’m so excited).

Pumpkin Poundcake with Bourbon Cream Cheese Glaze: If it’s cake you’re after, this pumpkin pound cake features a velvety crumb and cream cheese glaze that’s spiked with a bit of bourbon (optional, but oh so good). It tastes better the next day, so definitely make it ahead.

Apple Galette: It would not be Thanksgiving in my house with pie(s), and this GF apple galette features cinnamon- and vanilla-flecked apples and a buttery, flaky crust.

Double Crust Apple Pie, and Apple Crumb Pie, from my pie class (see below)

Apple Pie(s): If it’s a double crust pie you’re after or an apple crumb pie (quite possibly my favorite), check out my Mastering Gluten-Free Pie Making Class, which is on sale this week for 30% off with the code THANKSGIVING. In the class you’ll master gluten-free pie dough, learn foolproof pie making techniques, and get exclusive recipes that are available only in the class.

Join me in my pie class HERE

Thanksgiving Menu & Prep List

Below I’m sharing my Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Menu and Prep List which includes a timeline, taking the guess work out of the prep process. Post it on your fridge and check things off as you go so that when Thanksgiving arrives you’ll be able to relax and enjoy your people.

