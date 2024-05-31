It’s always a good day when we’re making cake, and this strawberry honey tea cake is one of my new favorites. It’s easy and wholesome (the cake is made with just almond flour and is sweetened with honey), and it gets topped with juicy roasted strawberries. The juices from the berries soak into the cake, creating an incredible flavor and texture.

Happy Friday, friends!

Tomorrow is the first day of June—the *unofficial* first day of summer!!

And, whoa.

All spring long we’ve been exploring the value of streamlining and simplifying, not only in the kitchen, but also in life. My last essay (which accompanied these crispy lamb and rice bowls) was about how all this simplifying has left me feeling more spacious and still. However, here we are are about to enter June, and all of a sudden shit is getting busy.

Is June crazy for you too? Next week I have the first photo shoot for my new cookbook, which is happening at my house and which I’m producing (which means my house will be completely taken over as we make and photograph half of the recipes in the book!). My first round of book edits is also due (it’s a process I love, but it takes a ton of time), my daughter is graduating eighth grade (with all the activities that surround it), family is visiting, and we’re embarking on a small house renovation.

To be clear, this is all good stuff. And, it’s also a lot.

Last week I started to feel the pull of overwhelm sucking me in. I woke up at 4am and couldn’t fall back asleep. My mind started to spin in circles. There’s so much to do! I eventually got up and padded downstairs and wrapped myself in a blanket on the couch. It took a while to calm the whirling of my mind, but I finally rooted into the solidity of my body and into the quiet of my heart. And then I heard, “You’ve been training for this.”

Of course. All the simplifying and streamlining that we’ve been doing over the past couple of months has been preparing me for times like this when life swells up like a giant wave, about to come crashing down. In the past I would have tried to control the wave, falling back into a pattern of stress, overwhelm and perfectionism (controlling every detail was my way of avoiding failure). But, as we all know, there’s no containing a wave. While a certain amount of planning and preparation is valuable and necessary, when we try to micromanage the future, we end up burnt out and stressed.

Life ebbs and flows in a constant, never-ending cycle. Maybe for you June looks super chill (you might even reading this on a beach with a daiquiri in hand!). Regardless, we practice simplifying and streamlining so that when the wave swells again, which it will, we’ll be ready. We’ll already know how to let go of what we don’t need, to say no, to limit distractions, and to streamline our days and meals. We nourish ourselves during times of lesser activity so when life gets crazy we’re fortified, with tools in place to stay grounded and strong.

In the kitchen

This month, we’ll continue the theme of simplifying and streamlining in the kitchen, but we’ll also nourish ourselves deliciously. Because when life gets busy, I think it’s more important than ever to eat well, not just from a health standpoint, but from an emotional standpoint. We need meals that will provide wholesome nourishment so that we can face all that we need to do, but also dishes that will bring us comfort and joy. Small moments of pleasure, beauty and connection bring us back home to ourselves.

This week, my invitation is to take stock of where you’re at, right now. What does June look like for you? If it’s going to be slow and easy, can you practice the art of simplifying and sitting in stillness? If it looks chaotic or busy, are there things you can streamline, trusting that when you flow with life, as opposed to trying to control it, you will find more ease? What meals will help you find a steady footing? Are there ways you can stock your pantry or freezer, so that when those busy days show up, you’ll be ready?

For me, this looks like having good quality canned tuna on hand for tuna melts and throw-together nicoise salads. I’ve loaded up on canned beans, pasta, frozen rice, frozen peas, and ground meats (which we can make into burgers and tacos), frozen falafel, store-bought hummus, and pesto. I make sure we have plenty of fresh fruit for quick snacks, and if I’m feeling ambitious, I’ll cut up a bunch of carrots and bell peppers on the weekend (no promises there). Also, I’ll spend a bit of time baking on the weekend, because, for me, baking is grounding, and it leaves me with something special to nibble on during busy weeks.

This strawberry honey tea cake is on the top of my list, as it tastes even better with time, meaning you can make it over the weekend and savor the leftovers during the week. A slice of cake, eaten on a Tuesday afternoon as an intentional pause during a busy week, feels like the sweetest of gifts—a moment of reprieve and pleasure to fuel us (physically and emotionally) for what’s to come. ❤️

Next week

In an effort to follow my own advice and streamline my schedule, there won’t be a newsletter or podcast episode next week so that I can be fully present for my cookbook shoot. However, I’ll back on June 11th with a new podcast episode, so stay tuned!!

Strawberry Honey Tea Cake (Grain Free)