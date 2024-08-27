Hello my dears!

As I mentioned in my last newsletter, I was going to launch season 4 of the podcast today, but when I checked in with my intuition yesterday, it told me—very clearly—to wait until next week. I’m not sure why, but I’m getting better at listening (and trusting) my instincts, so next week it is. Instead, I thought I’d share another “things I’ve been loving” list today, along with an easy late-summer entertaining menu (which can be adapted for meat eaters and vegetarians—perfect for Labor Day weekend).

We had planned to have a fairly quiet summer, with one big family trip (to Portugal, which you can read about here) and a 12-day overnight camp for the kids. However, it ended up being a packed two months. James and I scooted to Rhode Island for a spontaneous long weekend, the kids and I went to Illinois to help my parents move, and last week we went camping with friends in the Adirondacks. On top of our travels, we had workers in the house all summer doing renovations to our thirty-year-old (untouched) master bathroom (which meant that James and I were sleeping in Ella’s room and that the whole family was sharing one bathroom… fun!).

While the summer was a bit of a whirlwind (is it past tense already?), there were a few things/practices that brought me more ease, which I’ve shared below, including the pants I’ve lived in, a book I loved, a practice that kept me regular (if you know what I mean), my favorite travel snack, and more. I’m also sharing an adaptable late-summer menu featuring all the seasonal stars right now, including tomatoes, sweet corn, green beans, peaches, and more.

