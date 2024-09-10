Hello my dears!

Yesterday I was planning out my weekly menu (as I shared in last week’s podcast episode, I scratch out a menu for the week on the back of my grocery list), and realized that I was in a dinnertime rut. It’s a tricky time of year for me vis-a-vis dinner—not only are we back in the swing of school routines, but the seasons are also shifting, which always leaves me untethered (do I want summer food or fall food?). Since I was lacking in inspiration I starting digging through some of my family’s favorite recipes that I haven’t made in a while, and I thought I’d share them with you too. What about you? Are you feeling inspired in the kitchen, or are you in a rut too?

Also, a subscriber recently ask me how to access old newsletter recipes, and I realized that many of you might not be familiar with the Recipe Index. All of the recipes from the newsletter—almost 100 recipes to date!—can be found in the index. Paid subscribers (I love you truly), can access any recipe at any time (free subscribers only get access to the new free recipes for 2 weeks). You can either save the index link, or, if you go to the homepage of the newsletter at mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com, you’ll see a Recipe Index tab at the top (see below). I hope this is helpful!

Finally, I’d love your recipe requests for fall and winter!! Are there any dishes you’d love to see for the colder months ahead, and/or for the holidays?

10 Weeknight Dinners We Love