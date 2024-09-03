Back to School and Feeding Families

Hello my friends, and welcome to season four of the Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD podcast!! It feels so good to be back. I can’t wait to share with you more conversations with culinary icons, writers, scientists, spiritual thinkers and more, exploring what it means to be an eater (and human) and how we can find more freedom and joy in the process of feeding ourselves. While I do some planning ahead, most of these conversations come about organically, inspired by real-time articles, newsletters, conversations, and sometimes even social media posts, and I can’t wait to see how the season ahead unfolds.

New to the podcast? Check out seasons one, two, and three here, featuring interviews with some of my favorite thinkers, including Hetty Lui McKinnon Elise Loehnen Jasmine Nnenna Abigail Rose Clarke Andrea Nguyen Rebecca May Johnson Ellie Krieger

We’re kicking off this season with a conversation about feeding families as schedules get busier with Sarah Copeland . Sarah is an award-winning writer and the author of Instant Family Meals, Every Day is Saturday, Feast and The Newlywed Cookbook. She currently publishes the Substack newsletter Edible Living.

Today Sarah and I dive into our strategies for feeding our families as we head back to school (my kids start today!). We share our morning routines, school lunches, and how we manage dinner. We also explore the nuances of feeding kids and the importance of empowering them to know their own bodies.

It was so interesting to discover that Sarah and I have almost opposite schedules and routines. As we share, there is no right or wrong way to feed a family, just a way that is right for you. Every family is different, and the key is to find a formula that fits your unique schedules, tastes and values. While we share the tips and tricks that work for us in hopes that they might be helpful or inspiring, please know that you’re already doing a great job.

As I mention in the episode, much to my chagrin my kids will only eat cooked sandwiches (they both hate peanut butter and jelly, which I find INSANE). Last night Juni took control of her own lunch for the first day of school, which won’t last, but which I welcomed.

Also, I want to acknowledge that it’s a huge privilege to have the means (and access) to be able to buy fresh foods and to have the time to cook—this is not the case for many. If you’re feeding other people—in any way, shape or form that works for you—please take a moment to honor yourself. It’s not easy.

Finally, I’d love to hear from you! If you have any tools or tricks that have helped you find more ease in feeding your family during the school year, please share below. ❤️

You can listen to (or watch) today’s episode right here, or, better yet, subscribe to the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Pandora. You can also now watch the full episode videos on YouTube (if you haven’t subscribed to the channel yet, please do!).

xo, Nicki

