Today we’re making a gorgeous fruit tart that’s deceptively easy (and seriously delicious).

Hello dear ones,

When I started writing this newsletter, I initially called this a cheater’s tarte aux fruits, as it’s a far easier version of a classic French fruit tart. It ditches the traditional pastry crust for a graham cracker and almond crust, and it swaps out pastry cream for a vanilla-flecked (no-cook) cream cheese and creme fraiche filling. However, just because it’s simplified, does it mean it’s any less delicious—or valid—as the original?

This is the perfect culmination to a season of simplifying, which we started back in March. We’ve spent recipe after recipe (after recipe after recipe), streamlining ingredients and techniques to create meals and desserts that are simplified yet still packed with flavor. I’ve espoused the benefits of streamlining our meals and our lives here and here and here. And yet, I was just about to call this a cheater’s tart, which instantly undermines it all, implying that the more complicated version is better or more real.

No, sweet girl. The tart isn’t any “less-than” because it’s easier, it’s just different.

Judgement vs. Discernment

This got me thinking about how easy it is to cast judgements (for most of us, it’s our default mode). Judgement is defined as “the process of forming opinions.” We all have opinions—they’re necessary!—but so often in the process of forming opinions our brains create categories of good vs. bad. If we like something, then the opposite feels bad, or if we hate something, then the opposite must be right. However, as we touched on in this week’s podcast episode with Jasmine Nnenna, and in this episode with Bella Lively, when we fall into this trap of dualism, we constrict ourselves. When we position ourselves on one side or the other, we fail to see the vast spectrum in between the two poles. This creates division and separation instead of allowing for diversity and difference.

Discernment, however, is defined as “the quality of being able to grasp and comprehend what is obscure.” To me, discernment feels much less emotional. Discerning helps us understand our preferences (as I write this I’m picturing a little detective in my brain sorting and sifting through data to determine what I like!). Preferences are essential—they’re what propel us forward and help shape our lives. However, to me, preferences aren’t emotionally charged. I can prefer something without loading it with the weight of good or bad (for instance, I prefer blueberries over raspberries, but neither are better or worse). Discernment allows for diversity.

What would happen if, instead of falling into patterns of judgement, we practiced a bit more discernment, focusing on our own preferences while also allowing others to do the same? I suspect we’d discover deeper acceptance, not only of others, but also of ourselves.

This isn’t to say that there aren’t structures/beliefs that are seriously harmful and that we have to work to change. However, in a world where it increasingly feels like we have no choice but to choose sides, it’s an act of rebellion to step back in order to sift and sort (without the weight of emotion) in order to determine our true preferences instead of immediately falling into judgement. This isn’t easy. Judgements are incredibly unifying—just think about the delicious pull of gossip or how good it feels to be on the “right” side. It takes bravery to stand on our own in order to determine our authentic viewpoints (which, by the way, can—and should—change). It takes courage to honor the viewpoints of others with equanimity, even if we don’t agree with their beliefs.

Perhaps we can practice this in the smallest of ways. The kitchen might be a good place to start. This week, my invitation to you is to examine your preferences. Get discerning. What foods to you prefer? Explore what you like and what you don’t like, what feels good in your body and what doesn’t. Can you honor those preferences while allowing others to do the same for themselves, knowing there isn’t a right or a wrong way?

As we do this in small ways, perhaps we can begin to this in bigger ways, dismantling paradigms of judgement and division in order to create a world where diversity is celebrated instead of feared, where we honor our preferences without feeling the need to denounce others, and where we take the time to respond instead of react.

This isn’t a cheater’s fruit tart

I was judging this tart as “less good” than it’s fancy French counterpart. But, in all honesty, when I really think about it, I actually prefer this version. It’s easy to make (which I appreciate right now in this stage of my life), and I love the interplay of the cream cheese filling with the fresh fruit, which gives it cheesecake-like vibes. A bit of creme fraiche in the filling lightens it up, creating a silky texture, while vanilla paste (or you can use the seeds from a fresh vanilla bean), lends a luxurious flavor.

This week’s recipe is for paid subscribers, whose support of just a few dollars a month (less than $1 per recipe!) makes all this work possible. Right now I’m offering a summer sale of 20% off paid subscriptions if you’d like to hop over! ❤️

