What Is Spirituality (and What does It Have to Do with Feeding Ourselves)?

Welcome to the Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD podcast! This ad-free work takes a considerable amount of time and resources to make happen. If you find this work valuable and aren’t already a paid member, I hope you’ll consider upgrading to paid. The podcast and newsletter are funded entirely by listeners and readers, and couldn’t happen without community support (just a few dollars a month goes a long way). As a paid subscriber, you’ll have access to the full recipe archive as well as to bonus posts, commenting and more fun perks. Regardless of what you decide, I’m so grateful you’re here.

Hello and welcome back to the show! I have such a special episode for you today featuring return guest Jasmine Nnenna (our episode from last year, titled Human Design, Food & Digestion, was the most streamed episode of 2023!). Jas is the Co-Founder of Erah Society and host of the Counter Cultural podcast.

In today’s episode, Jas and I explore the concept of spirituality, and how it relates to how we feed ourselves (both physically and emotionally). While some of you might be bristling at the word “spirituality,” which many associate with either religious dogma or with New Age woo-woo, Jas explains how spirituality is simply a connection to breath. It’s not something we do, but rather the way we go about our lives, from our work, to parenting, to our conversations, to feeding ourselves (and more).

Jas talks about the importance of being fully charged (or filled up) in our lives—of honoring our energetic needs so that we can be the fullest expression of who we’re meant to be. We discuss the power of stillness and discernment, the importance of receptivity, and the freedom in non-duality. Jas also shares ways that she nourishes herself physically and emotionally, and how experimenting with personalized rituals and practices can bring us more pleasure and balance.

There are so many beautiful moments of inspiration in this conversation, and I think you’re going to walk away feeling richly nourished and grounded. I hope you’ll also feel inspired to experiment with ways you can bring more presence, connection, and joy into your own life in order to be fully charged—to be authentically, dynamically, and beautifully you.

This is the final episode of season three and is the perfect culmination of so many topics we’ve explored on the show, from dynamic nourishment with Vaness Henry, to intuition and non-duality with Bella Lively, to ritual with Michael Norton, to embodiment with Abigail Rose Clarke, to Intentional Eating (with me), and more. I’ll be back in September with season four of the podcast, but in the meantime, you’ll still be receiving my newsletters with brand new recipes and essays each week!

You can listen to (or watch) today’s episode right here, or, better yet, subscribe to the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Pandora. You can also now watch the full episode videos on YouTube (if you haven’t subscribed to the channel yet, please do!).

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple

Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify

If the episode resonates with you, please share it with your friends and rate it on your podcast app (it really helps!). You can also support this ad-free work by upgrading to a paid membership or gifting one to a friend.

xo, Nicki

Podcast | Instagram | TikTok | Recipe Index | More Recipes | Cookbooks | Classes

Episode links:

My previous podcast episode with Jas:

Podcast episodes mentioned in the show: