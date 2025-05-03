Hello my dears,

Thank you to all who joined yesterday’s live class!! It fills my heart to be in community with you. If you missed it, you can cook the Curried Broccoli & Cashew Soup along with the replay (the recipe is below). The soup is luscious and creamy (but dairy-free!), loaded with powerhouse ingredients that support our health and taste great. Note: I forgot to add the maple syrup to the soup during the class but didn’t miss it at all! I adjusted the recipe to make that optional (give it a taste first and see what you think).

In the class I also share my tips for supporting liver health and managing seasonal allergies and histamines (and why those things are related). For most of my life I had the worst seasonal allergies—I couldn’t go outside during high pollen season without going through a whole box of tissues, and when I turned forty I started experiencing full body hives (year-round). A few tools have had a profound affect on my health, helping to resolve my allergy issues (and regain my love of spring!). I’ve now been off of allergy medication for several years

As I share in the class, I’m not a healthcare advisor, nutritionist or dietician by any means! Take all of this with a grain of salt (or ignore it). While I’m an expert in my body, I am not an expert in The Body, and I’m certainly not an expert in your body. I share these tools in case they’re helpful, but they’re not meant to be prescriptive in any way. This is about finding what works for you. My hope is that you’ll become an expert in your own body, finding the tools, practices and foods that support your unique health (and that bring you joy!). I’m here to be your biggest cheerleader (and sometimes recipe slinger 😉) on that journey.

If you’d like more personalized cheerleading, you can book a one-on-one session with me here. I’d love to work with you!

I’ve included a printable PDF of the Curried Broccoli & Cashew Soup recipe below, along with links to the allergy support supplements that I talked about in the class (none of the links are affiliated or sponsored in any way). What about you? Do you have any tools that help you manage allergies?

My allergy support arsenal: