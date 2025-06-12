Size Doesn’t (always) Matter: A Live Tour of Two Kitchens

Hello my friends,

It was so fun to join Rebecca Blackwell today for a behind-the-scenes tour of our kitchens! We're both food writers and recipe developers who photograph our own work—but we do it all from very different spaces: Rebecca lives in an RV, and I live in a house in the Hudson Valley. We've each renovated our kitchens with intention, not only to make them work better for us as cooks, but also to bring more joy to our daily lives.

In the video we share:

the layout of our spaces (and the “why” behind the design)

our storage tips (you’re going to be blown away by Rebecca’s genius storage strategies!)

the aspects of our kitchens that bring us joy (sometimes they have nothing to do with cooking…)

our favorite kitchen tools and equipment (including the things we use everyday that provide more ease and efficiency)

and more!

This is the first time you’ll get a glimpse not just of my kitchen, but of the heart of my home (just please don’t judge the state of my fridge 😂). Also, here’s the YouTube video that I mentioned, which shows the before and after, as well as the whole renovation process!

If you have any questions at all about the kitchen design or the equipment or tools that I mention—or about anything else!—please pop them in the comments.

Also, be sure to check out Rebecca’s fabulous newsletter, Let's Get Lost .

I’ll be back tomorrow with a brand new recipe, and it’s one of my favorites yet. Until then, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

