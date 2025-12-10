Permission to Rest with Ashley Neese

Hello my dears,

Today’s conversation felt like a deep exhale. I sat down with breath work teacher and writer Ashley Neese , author of the books How to Breathe, and Permission to Rest, and publisher of The Deeper Call newsletter.

We talk about why rest is more than sleep, how to work with your nervous system (not against it), and the small, doable practices that help us soften urgency—at the stove, with our kids, and throughout the holidays.

While it’s easy to forget—especially this time of year—rest is a biological imperative, not a luxury. Ashley explains the neurobiological and physiological benefits of rest (which is different from sleep), and we explore how to notice when we’re caught in an urgency loop, how to break free of it, and the micro-practices we can weave into real life. We also talk about boundaries, using transitions as natural moments of pause, and how lowering our standards (on purpose) can help us move through the season with more ease.

Some topics we explore:

Rest vs. sleep: why “down-regulating” your nervous system isn’t the same as crashing

The urgency trap: productivity culture, trauma, and why stillness can feel unsafe at first

The smallest try: micro-practices that actually fit into real life

Parenting + food: lowering standards (on purpose), letting the kitchen be restful

Holiday sanity: boundaries you’ll keep to help you stay centered

And be sure to stay tuned until the end, as Ashley and I talk about boundary-setting and how to meet the guilt and fear that can arise when we begin to change our patterns and create new practices in our lives. These are such important tips.

This is the perfect episode to center us as we move into the holidays and New Year. I have no doubt you’ll walk away feeling calmer, more resourced, and supported in the pace that’s right for you.

I’d love to hear your thoughts about today’s episode! I’ll be back on Sunday with a new recipe, and in the meantime, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love… and to carve space for rest.

With love,

Nicki

