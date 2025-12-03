Weekly Intention #7: I will be simple.

New here? Welcome! On the MBSF podcast, we explore how food connects us to our minds, bodies, spirits, the earth, and our communities. In the bi-weekly “Intention Series,” I share ways we can bring gentle focus and deeper connection into our days—both in the kitchen and out.

Hello, my friends.

December has its own momentum, doesn’t it? Today’s intention is a curious one—it came to me one night after tending to all the things (kids’ appointments, scheduling, work, life). I finally forced myself upstairs. And I could feel how much convincing it took just to sit still. Do you know that feeling—when pushing through feels easier than pausing?

But eventually, something in me softened. My breath deepened. My shoulders dropped. And in that quiet, a single, clear image came to mind:

a bare tree.

A tree with no leaves. Just branches, reaching freely into the sky.

And with it came the intention I’m carrying into this week: I will be simple.

At first, I thought the message was I will simplify, but this wasn’t about taking action, or organizing, or paring down a list. It was about embodying simplicity. About becoming like that winter tree: unburdened, uncluttered, open to light.

There is a freedom in that image I keep returning to. Without the leaves, the sun hits the branches directly. There’s no distraction, no noise, no weight. Just pure being.

What would it feel like to bring that energy into our days?

Into our kitchens?

Into this season that so often asks the opposite of us?

What It Means to Be Simple

Being simple is different for each of us, but here’s what I’m noticing:

When I bring a simple mind into the kitchen, the pleasure of cooking expands.

When I focus on one task at a time—just chopping the onion, just stirring the pot—I feel more grounded in my body.

When I shed the metaphorical “leaves” I’ve been gripping all day (the to-dos, the plans, the expectations), I return to myself.

There are foods and rituals that support this feeling. For me, it was a bowl of very basic chicken noodle soup—dead simple, deeply comforting, nothing extra. It reminded me that simplicity itself is a form of nourishment.

And even baking—though sometimes elaborate—can feel profoundly simple when I bring a lightness of spirit to it. One cookie at a time. One task. One sensation. No shoulds, no proving, no perfect holiday story to uphold.

Just… simple.

A Seasonal Invitation

As we move toward the winter solstice—the darkest day of the year—nature is calling us to match her rhythm: to shed, to quiet, to become our truest, simplest selves.

So this week, I invite you to carve out just a few minutes each day to imagine yourself as that bare tree. Let your leaves fall. Let yourself be unadorned. Let yourself rest in the simplicity of your own presence.

How nourishing might that be?

And can we trust that when we do this—when we allow the sun to reach our uncluttered branches—we actually radiate more light into the world around us?

Let’s commit to being simple together.

If You Want to Go Deeper

Until next time, may your week—and your kitchen—be filled with intention and ease.

With love,

Nicki

