Hello my friends,

My high schooler is officially done with school today (onto sophomore year!) and my fifth grader has her “moving up” ceremony on Tuesday — so we’re entering full summer celebration mode over here (speaking of which, happy solstice!). One of the themes I’ve been exploring lately, both here in the newsletter and on the podcast, is how simple joys help us thrive.

This is something I also talk about often with my kids—how, with a bit of presence, the simplest pleasures in life can be the most satisfying. Simple joys (not extravagant experiences) build a rich life.

Like, eating a bowl of ice cream.

In Melinda Wenner Moyer ’s newsletter last week she interviewed Deborah Farmer Kris, author of the book, Raising Awe-Seekers: How the Science of Wonder Helps Our Kids Thrive, on the benefits of awe. Deborah stated:

Two people — standing in the exact same place — can feel uninspired or awestruck depending on where they direct their gaze. We can't always choose the spot we stand in — literally and metaphorically. But moments of wonder can help reframe our perceptions.

I’ve eaten a gazillion scoops of ice cream in my life (after all, it’s one of my favorite desserts). Oftentimes it’s sweet and pleasant—a nice finish to a meal but nothing more.

But, when I put my full focus into the experience, something shifts. Instead of just eating it, I savor it, basking in the feel of the cold cream as it melts on my tongue, chasing the melted edges around the bowl with my spoon (my favorite part), sighing with whole body satisfaction. If I’m on my front porch—my favorite place to eat dessert in the summer—I’ll notice the light dappling through the trees, the song of birds overhead, the feel of my bare feet propped up on the footrest.

The same bowl of ice cream can be either pleasant (but usually leaving me wanting more), or, when eaten with my full presence, it can become a moment of awe. It can plant me right here, right now, in joy—and that’s always where life is at its best.

As I wrote last week:

These acts seem trivial and won’t change the world in the larger sense. But, I don’t know, maybe they will? Unless we nourish ourselves—nurturing our minds, bodies and spirits in order to sustain and expand—how will we ever have the strength to create the world we wish to see?

In Melinda’s newsletter, Deborah described some of the benefits of awe, from fostering kindness and generosity, to supporting mental and physical health, to boosting learning. In other words, awe is powerful. It’s not about escaping the world—it’s about tapping us into the present moment and bringing us back home to ourselves. Awe enhances our lives and connects us to what matters most.

So this week, let’s open ourselves to more moments of awe. Perhaps we can start with ice cream.

A quick favor! Did you know that I read every single comment and email you send, and that I see your name pop up when you click the heart in this newsletter? These connections mean so much to me. If you have a second, click the heart or drop me a line—I’d love to know you’re there! ❤️

Leave a comment

Ice Cream Desserts (no ice cream maker needed)

A few years ago my ice cream maker broke, but I’ve had no desire to replace it (even though ice cream is one of my favorite desserts). Why? Because it’s so easy to whip up no-churn ice creams, frozen yogurt and “fruit creams.” Plus, there are so many insanely delicious store-bought brands on the market (like Jeni ’s, my personal favorite). These are some of my family’s best-loved ice cream desserts—no ice cream maker needed!

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches: I once made these ice cream sandwiches for the kids at a Fourth of July party, but the adults stole them before the kids even had a chance. Nothing sparks more joy than ice cream sandwiches, and you’d never know that these are vegan and grain-free. You can use dairy-free ice cream or regular vanilla instead.

DIY Ice Cream Pie: This is the ultimate dessert for any special occasion (parties, barbecues, graduations, birthdays!). It features an easy cookie crust, a thick layer of fudge, and you can customize it with whatever ice cream flavors you love (regular or dairy-free). The version above featured mint chip, vanilla and chocolate. What flavors would you choose?

Cherry Chocolate Frozen Yogurt: This is hands-down our favorite afternoon treat in the summer, made with just Greek yogurt and sweetened with honey. If you freeze the yogurt ahead, you can whip up the frozen yogurt in a food processor on a moment’s notice. There’s no better snack on a sweltering afternoon.

DIY Blizzards: These are so damn fun, featuring milk ice cubes that get blitzed with your favorite add-ins for a Blizzard-like treat that’s way lighter than the drive-through. (What’s your Blizzard go-to? Peanut butter and chocolate for me, please!)

Leave a comment

Vegan Mango Ice Cream with Coconut Peanut Crumble: Another blender ice cream made with frozen mango, coconut milk and maple syrup, with a touch of cinnamon and cardamom (for a lassi-like flavor). The topping is optional but provides a salty-crunchy counterpoint to the creamy (vegan) ice cream. Dreamy.

Watermelon & Mint Granita: Not technically ice cream, but just as fun to eat, especially when topped with a generous dollop of whipped cream (there’s something about the combination of the cold shaved ice with the rich cream that I find immensely satisfying).

This week’s podcast

This week’s podcast episode with Alexis deBoschnek was one of the most fun yet. Alexis shares her brilliant tips for throwing summer parties with ease and joy. Also, be sure to check out the post for a chance to win a paid subscription this summer!

My favorite summer sandwich

Banh mi-inspired meatball subs. Enough said.

As always, I love hearing from you! Don’t hesitate to reach out with any thoughts, comments or questions.

Leave a comment

I hope you have a wonderful weekend filled with moments of awe. I’ll leave you with this sunrise from yesterday.

Remember to nourish yourself with intention and love!

xo, Nicki

Instagram | Recipe Index | Website | More Recipes | Cookbooks