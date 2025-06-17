Summer Parties Made Simple (and Fun!)

Hello my friends, and welcome back to the show!

I’ve got such a fun episode for you today, all about summer entertaining and throwing parties with ease. I’m joined by Alexis deBoschnek , a cookbook author, recipe developer, and the publisher of the newsletter Side Dish . You’ve likely seen her work in Bon Appétit, Epicurious, The Kitchn, Food52, TODAY Food, BuzzFeed Tasty, and more. Her second book, Nights and Weekends: Recipes That Make the Most of Your Time, hits shelves this August!

I invited Alexis on the show somewhat selfishly. While I love having a few friends over (six is my magic number), I don’t love throwing parties. But this conversation changed something for me—and I think it might for you, too.

Alexis shares her approach to planning menus that feel doable, joyful, and totally un-fussy. We talk prep tips, fun menu themes, and she offers ideas for all kinds of gatherings—from summer barbecues, to dinners with in-laws, to vegetarian feasts, and 4th of July parties. We also get into serving ware, clean-up strategies, and how to take the pressure off so you can actually enjoy yourself.

This conversation was a warm reminder that the whole point of gathering is to connect and have fun. Alexis’s enthusiasm is contagious—and her tips are so practical. You’ll walk away with fresh inspiration for bringing more joy and ease to your summer table.

🎉 Giveaway!

This is also the final episode of Season 5! I’ll be continuing to share weekly recipes, menus and more all season long in the newsletter, and I’m giving away two free 3-month paid subscriptions to help you get through the season! Paid subscribers have access to the full recipe archive, class replays, bonus content, the ability to request recipes, and more fun perks. To enter, click the heart on this post and leave a comment below sharing three dishes you’re excited to make this summer. ❤️

Leave a comment

The podcast will be back in late August or September with new episodes, and I can’t wait to share what’s coming next.

If you enjoy today’s episode, please support the show! This ad-free space exists because of community like you. You can help by sharing the episode, leaving a rating in your podcast app, or becoming a paid subscriber for just a few dollars a month. Subscribers get access to the full recipe archive, free cooking classes, discounts on one-on-one sessions, bonus content, and more. Most importantly, your support makes this work possible. Thank you! ❤️

You can listen to (or watch) today’s episode right here, or, better yet, subscribe to the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, or You Tube.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple

Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify

Don’t forget to enter to win a summer paid subscription by liking this post and sharing 3 dishes you’re excited to make in the season ahead!

Leave a comment

xo, Nicki

Instagram | Recipe Index | Website | More Recipes | Cookbooks

Episode Links

Recent Episodes