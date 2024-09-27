Creamy Apple Cider Braised Chicken with Fennel, Bacon & Sage + Step-by-Step VIDEO

This one-skillet Creamy Apple Cider Braised Chicken is what all my autumn dreams are made of.

Instead of an essay today, I’m featuring a video! In the video I share the step-by-step details behind this week’s new recipe (it’s a dreamy one—more on that below) as well as offer a simple tip for finding more presence and embodiment in the kitchen. The goal (and really my mission here) is to make the cooking process more nourishing and pleasurable. I do hope the video is helpful, and as always, I’d love your feedback (please pipe in!).

In the video I use an apron as a form of ritual, but I haven’t always loved aprons … (do they represent patriarchal oppression or freedom of embodiment?!)… read more in this post!

Dive deeper into the power of rituals in this podcast episode with leading behavior scientist Dr. Michael Norton (just wait until you hear about his family’s favorite food ritual… spoiler alert, it may or may not include meatloaf… and candles).

The recipe

This recipe represents everything I love about fall cooking. It’s cozy and homey yet elegant—the type of thing you can whip up on a Wednesday or for a weekend gathering with friends. When I was writing the headnote I kept picturing fuzzy slippers with a silky skirt (I often visualize my recipes in clothing form… strange, yes?)—it’s humble yet supremely classy. The apple cider sauce is light yet luscious, with subtle creaminess from creme fraiche (for a dairy-free option use cashew cream instead).

Serve the chicken with something starchy for soaking up those pools of sauce—I especially love it with this Creamy Potato Puree or these luscious Grits/Polenta, but it’s also great with rice or crusty bread. Round out the dinner with a One-Bowl Green Salad, or, if you have a bit more time, with this Parmesan Crusted Delicata Squash Salad.

Ahhh, FALL. How I love you.

(p.s. dear readers, I love YOU too.)

Wishing you a delicious weekend, my friends. Remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

Apple Cider Braised Chicken with Fennel, Bacon & Sage

This simple and succulent one-skillet dinner is what all my autumn dreams are made of. Bone-in chicken thighs are simmered with fennel and shallots in a creamy apple cider pan sauce, then are garnished with crispy bacon. It’s cozy yet elegant and is the kind of dish you can whip up on a Wednesday or for a weekend gathering with friends. If you’d like to gussy things up, sprinkle the top with these fried sage leaves before serving. Serve the chicken with something starchy for soaking up all that delicious sauce, such as crusty bread, rice, creamy mashed potatoes or polenta/grits. Creme fraiche lends creaminess to the sauce, but for a dairy-free option use cashew cream instead. Be sure to check out the other tips below.

Serves 4 | Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 35 minutes

4 large or 6 small bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 slices meaty bacon, chopped

1 medium fennel bulb, halved and thinly sliced

2 medium shallots, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon finely chopped sage (or you could go for rosemary)

2 teaspoons gluten-free or regular all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups apple cider

1/2 cup creme fraiche

Fried sage leaves, for serving (optional)

Preheat the oven to 400˚F (200˚C). Take two deep, grounding breaths. Perhaps tie on an apron or find another ritual to get you embodied. If you’d like, set an intention for the cooking process to nourish you. Ahhh, here we are. Now let’s get cooking.

Season the chicken thighs on all sides with salt and pepper.

Scatter the bacon in a large oven-proof skillet. Turn the heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 5-10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate.

In the same skillet, arrange the chicken thighs, skin side down (if the heat seems too high, turn it down). Let the chicken cook until the skin is golden brown (if the chicken is sticking, it’s not ready yet), about 4-6 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate, skin side up (it won’t be cooked through).

Tilt the pan and spoon off all but about 2-3 tablespoons of the drippings (just eyeball it, and save those drippings for another use!). Add the sliced fennel, shallot, and sage to the pan, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as needed, until the vegetables are golden, about 3-5 minutes (feel free to add more of the drippings back into the pan if it starts to look dry).

Sprinkle in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for a few seconds. Pour in the apple cider. Cook, stirring and scraping up the bits on the bottom of the pan, until the sauce comes to a boil and is slightly thickened, about 2-3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Whisk in the creme fraiche, and season the sauce salt and pepper to your liking (taste it!).

Nestle the chicken thighs back into the pan (pour in any juices from the plate). Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until the chicken is tender and cooked through, about 15-20 minutes (depending on the size of the thighs)—the internal temperature in the thickest part of the thighs should read 165-170˚F (74-76˚C).

Sprinkle the bacon over the chicken and garnish with fried sage leaves, if using. Serve! Ahh fall, I love you.

Recipe tips: